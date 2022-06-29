 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A historic final season at Wisconsin for Dana Rettke produced a Big Ten honor

Rettke

Wisconsin's Dana Rettke celebrates a point against UCLA during an NCAA regional semifinal match at the UW Field House on Dec. 9, 2021.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Dana Rettke's historic final season with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team added another honor.

The Big Ten named Rettke its Female Athlete of the Year for the second time Wednesday, making her just the second from UW to win the award more than once.

The other was Suzy Favor, who won in 1988, 1989 and 1990 amid a stretch of dominance in distance running. Indiana swimmer Lilly King (2017, 2018) is the only other person to win the award multiple times.

Rettke's legacy as a middle blocker at UW includes being the first five-time first-team all-American named by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and becoming the first Badgers player to win the national player of the year award. She helped the Badgers win their first NCAA championship in her last game with the team.

"This is a very prestigious honor when you think of how many elite athletes there are in the Big Ten," Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield said in a news release. "Dana had a season and career that will be remembered for a long time."

Rettke, who also won the award in 2020, was sixth nationally with a .430 hitting percentage, and her 1.43 blocks per set ranked fifth. She finished her UW career with the team record for hitting percentage (.422).

She signed in January with Vero Volley Monza, one of the top teams in Italy's top pro league. Rettke and former Badgers all-American setter Lauren Carlini were named to the USA Volleyball roster for this year's Volleyball Nations League.

Minnesota senior wrestler Gable Steveson was named the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year after his third straight undefeated season. Men's basketball player Johnny Davis was UW's nominee for the award.

