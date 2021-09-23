5 things to know as Badgers volleyball team opens Big Ten play

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team begins its pursuit of its third consecutive Big Ten Conference championship this weekend with road matches against Maryland and Rutgers.

Here are five things to know as the Badgers prepare for matches Friday against Maryland (12-0) and Saturday vs. Rutgers (8-3).

Lineup options

UW coach Kelly Sheffield has been looking at a few different lineups the past couple weekends and that process may continue.

One of the changes was necessitated by the season-ending injury suffered by middle blocker Danielle Hart, with freshman Anna Smrek taking over that role.

Sheffield has given all four of his outside hitters a good look, with only freshman Julia Orzol seemingly locked in after missing two weeks with an injury. Grad student Grace Loberg, sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine are in the mix for the other spot and each has had her moments.

Sheffield also switched things up in his back court Saturday against Northern Illinois, with Gio CIvita getting the libero jersey and Lauren Barnes moving to defensive specialist. Whether that was a one-time thing or more than that is yet to be seen.