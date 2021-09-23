5 things to know as Badgers volleyball team opens Big Ten play

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team begins its pursuit of its third consecutive Big Ten Conference championship this weekend with road matches against Maryland and Rutgers.
Here are five things to know as the Badgers prepare for matches Friday against Maryland (12-0) and Saturday vs. Rutgers (8-3).
Lineup options
UW coach Kelly Sheffield has been looking at a few different lineups the past couple weekends and that process may continue.
One of the changes was necessitated by the season-ending injury suffered by middle blocker Danielle Hart, with freshman Anna Smrek taking over that role.
Sheffield has given all four of his outside hitters a good look, with only freshman Julia Orzol seemingly locked in after missing two weeks with an injury. Grad student Grace Loberg, sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine are in the mix for the other spot and each has had her moments.
Sheffield also switched things up in his back court Saturday against Northern Illinois, with Gio CIvita getting the libero jersey and Lauren Barnes moving to defensive specialist. Whether that was a one-time thing or more than that is yet to be seen.
“We’ve got a lot of depth in the back court,” he said. “We feel that with Gio or Lauren we’re in good shape at the libero position no matter who we have out there. We feel like we have four outsides and we’re utilizing all of them. We kind of moved them around the past three matches. To me, that’s a good part of what the non-conference allows you to do, test yourself against good teams but also putting people in some different scenarios and see how they are in matches.”
Orzol invaluable
Orzol picked up right where she left off in her return to the lineup, collecting a total of 22 kills last weekend, including a team-high 14 against Green Bay, and hitting .305. She also had four service aces, with three of them coming against Northern Illinois. Sheffield said her topspin jump serve takes 0.6 seconds from contact to the passer’s arms, while the average float serve time is more like 1.0 to 1.1 seconds.
“That serve of hers is coming at you so fast,” he said. “That’s another thing (opponents) have to prepare for. She impacts a match in a lot of different ways. She’s one of our better passers. Offensively, she has a lot of shots in her. Julia can work the ball in different areas of the court. That’s a strength of hers.”
Undefeated Terps
Maryland is off to its best start since going 14-0 in 2005, winning 10 of those matches with sweeps, including the last seven. But those victories have not exactly come against a bunch of heavyweights, as just two of those opponents have a winning record and the 12 teams have a combined .374 winning percentage.
“Being undefeated is not an easy thing to do no matter who you’re playing,” Sheffield said.
Terps start fast
The Badgers are the most proficient offensive team in the nation, leading the way with a .356 team hitting percentage, significantly better than the second best team, Syracuse, at .326.
The Terps, on the other hand, have held their opponents to a .097 hitting percentage, the best mark in the nation. They also rank second to Penn State in blocks per set at 3.37, led by senior Rainelle Jones with a nation’s best 2.06 blocks per set. Freshman libero Milan Gomillion leads the Big Ten in digs (5.21 per set).
UW leads the series 9-0.
Rutgers revival
The Scarlet Knights, who open their Big Ten season Friday against Penn State, are off to their best start since 2012.
Rutgers went 3-117 in the conference in its first six seasons in the Big Ten, but doubled that total of wins in the spring season, finishing 6-14. UW leads the series 11-0, losing just one set.
Inspirational Hart
Dana Rettke, on her injured middle companion, Danielle Hart: “We absolutely play for her. All of our hearts ache for her. But there’s also this realization that she’s a huge part of our team. She’s so inspiring. Danielle is somebody that I wake up every day and I’m like, what would Danielle do in this situation? How would she go about it, because she goes about things the right way. I think the whole team is motivated for her and we want to get this done for her.”