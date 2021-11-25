5 things to know about Badgers volleyball team's matches vs. Nebraska, Indiana

It’s always a big deal with the University of Wisconsin and Nebraska get together to play volleyball, but seldom is it bigger than it will be Friday when they meet at the UW Field House with the Big Ten championship on the line.

Here are five things to know as the No. 5 Badgers (23-3, 15-3 Big Ten) prepare to face the No. 11 Cornhuskers (20-6, 15-3) on Friday and Indiana (10-20, 4-14) on Saturday night.

Rivals?

UW coach Kelly Sheffield is not big on the whole rivalry thing. In his mind, the biggest rival is the next opponent on the schedule. It’s all part of the philosophy that all matches count the same, an approach he instills in his players.

But for most everybody else, a matchup like the Badgers and Huskers gets the heart pumping and the blood flowing a little faster.

“It’s a fan thing,” Sheffield said. “Maybe it’s a player thing, depending on who you ask. There are certain programs that you recruit against a lot and you’re around in the standings with a lot. There are certain programs with how they conduct their business, run their programs, that you’re watching a little more because they’re at the cutting edge.