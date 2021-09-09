5 things to know about Badgers volleyball matches against No. 8 Kentucky, Marquette

Kelly Sheffield and Craig Skinner should have no shortage of topics to discuss when they meet for breakfast on Friday.
That’s true even if the longtime friends avoid any substantive discussion of the match Friday night between Sheffield’s No. 2 University of Wisconsin volleyball team and Skinner’s No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats at the UW Field House.
The teams were scheduled to meet last fall but that match was canceled along with the fall season because of COVID-19.
They then were in position to meet for the NCAA championship, having advanced to the national semifinals as the top two seeds. But the No. 1 Badgers lost to Texas in the semis, and No. 2 Kentucky beat the Longhorns to win its first title ever and become the first SEC team ever to capture the title.
Sheffield and Skinner both grew up in Muncie, Indiana, and started their coaching careers with the Burris High School junior varsity program, with Skinner as the head coach and Sheffield as his assistant in 1990
Here are five more things to know as the teams meet for the first time since 2008, with the Wildcats holding a 4-2 advantage.
Wildcats makeover
All four of Kentucky’s seniors — setter Madison Lilley, libero Gabby Curry, outside hitter Avery Skinner, and middle blocker Kendyl Paris — chose not to return for a bonus season after winning the title. Lilley, the national Player of the Year, is playing professionally in Germany, while Skinner grad transferred to Baylor and played against the Badgers two weeks ago.
Emma Grome, a 5-foot-9 freshman, has taken over Lilley’s spot and is averaging 10.2 assists per set.
The Wildcats (5-1) are led by sophomore outside hitte, who is averaging 3.67 kills per set and hitting a remarkable .422. Senior outside hitter Alli Stumler is averaging 3.39 kills and hitting .204. Kentucky’s lone loss was to Creighton 3-0.
Local flavor
Blue Mounds native and former Mount Horeb High School athlete Elise Goetzinger is one of the Wildcats’ middle blockers. The 6-3 sophomore is averaging 2.00 kills per set and hitting .536. She is third on the team with 0.83 blocks per set.
Goetzinger is coming off a career-high nine kills Saturday against Southern Cal.
As a freshman she averaged 1.35 kills and 1.13 blocks per set.
Coach speak
Skinner on playing against UW’s Dana Rettke: "She's a four-time All-American, a four-time first-team All-American. She's going to get kills. If she goes off and has 25 kills and everyone else doesn't have one of their best nights, then we've got a chance to come away with a 'W'. If she has 25 kills and everyone else has 15 to 20 kills, too, then we've got a problem. I think if you go into a match thinking you're going to completely stop Dana Rettke, then you're going to put too many eggs in that basket. At the same time, we have to figure out some serving strategies that can maybe limit the number of chances she has to kill the ball."
Marquette outlook
The Golden Eagles (6-0) will play host to Kentucky on Saturday before hosting the Badgers on Sunday as they have their biggest weekend of the non-conference season. Marquette won the Red & White Invitational title last week with victories over Illinois-Chicago, Ohio and host Illinois State.
Grad student Savannah Rennie earned MVP honors with 32 kills and 15 blocks in the three matches.
Grad student Hope Werch passed the 1,000 career kills mark, becoming the 13th player in program history to do so. She is the only Marquette player to have 1,000 kills, 1,000 digs and 150 service aces. One of her best career matches came in 2019 when she had 17 kills and hit .517 as the Golden Eagles won the last three sets to upset the Badgers 3-2 at the Field House. The Badgers lead the series 20-2.
Stats and stuff
Now in their ninth seasons, Brittany Dildine and Gary White have become the longest tenured assistant coaches in program history, surpassing Rod Wilde, who served eight seasons under Pete Waite.
The Badgers rank first in the nation in hitting percentage (.363). Rettke (.544) and Danielle Hart (.527) rank 1-2 in the Big Ten and 5-6 in the nation. Sydney Hilley leads the Big Ten in assists per set (11.92), good for third nationally.