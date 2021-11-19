5 things to know about Badgers volleyball matches against Michigan State, No. 9 Minnesota

The first eight weeks of the Big Ten Conference volleyball season have done a good job of identifying the top contenders. The last two weeks will determine the winner. Or winners.
Here are five things to know as No. 5 University of Wisconsin (21-3, 13-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (11-14, 4-12) on Friday and travels to No. 9 Minnesota (17-7, 12-4) on Sunday.
Schedule breakdown
UW and Nebraska are tied for first at 13-3, with Purdue, Penn State and Minnesota just one match back at 12-4 heading into the penultimate weekend. Lurking one more back is Ohio State at 11-5.
Each of the top six teams has at least one match remaining against a top contender. Nebraska appears to have the toughest run with three such matches, while Purdue and Ohio State both have just one.
Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for each of the top teams:
UW: Michigan St., at Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana
Nebraska: Penn St., Rutgers, at Wisconsin, at Purdue
Purdue: Michigan, at Northwestern, Indiana, Nebraska
Penn St.: at Nebraska, at Ohio St., Minnesota, Iowa
Minnesota: Wisconsin, at Penn St., at Maryland
Ohio St.: Iowa, Penn St., at Rutgers, at Maryland
The Gophers’ match against Rutgers on Friday has been canceled because of non-COVID illnesses in the Rutgers program. The match will go down as a forfeit with Minnesota picking up a Big Ten win.
Recent trends
The past four weeks have done little to separate the top teams.
UW, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue each has gone 6-2, with Nebraska and Ohio State going 5-3 during that span. The Boilermakers are the hottest team, with a six-match winning streak, including two victories over UW and one over Minnesota.
Spartans update
Michigan State may be having a disappointing season, but the Spartans do own a victory over Purdue — in five sets at West Lafayette. The Spartans have lost five of seven matches since then, although one was a five-setter at Penn State with the Nittany Lions holding on 15-13 in the fifth.
Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin is third in the Big Ten with 3.93 kills per set overall, 4.10 in conference matches. She had 25 kills in the win over Purdue and 27 in the loss at Penn State.
The Badgers contained Franklin pretty well in their first meeting, a 3-0 victory in East Lansing, in which she had nine kills and eight errors, hitting .030. The Spartans hit -.020 for the match.
UW has won the last six meetings and holds a 55-27-1 advantage in the series.
Gophers update
The Rutgers forfeit figures to benefit the Gophers on several fronts. For starters, they get an automatic conference win, though they likely would’ve gotten that one anyways. But they get additional prep time for the UW match and also avoid a hit to their RPI, which factors in opponents’ records. The NCAA does not recognize forfeits as victories. Minnesota currently is No. 16 in the RPI and is thought to be a bubble team for receiving one of the 16 seeds to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Minnesota also shifted its senior night festivities from Friday to Sunday. Among the seniors closing out their careers is All-American opposite Stephanie Samedy, who leads the Big Ten with 4.74 kills per set, which is 10th best nationally.
UW swept the Gophers earlier this season, extending their winning streak over Minnesota to four. The Gophers still hold a 54-32 all-time edge.
Civita return?
Coach Kelly Sheffield said it’s more a matter of when, rather than if, Giorgia Civita returns to the UW lineup. The veteran defensive specialist missed six matches this season after suffering her fourth torn ACL. She returned with a brace to play four matches before leaving early at Purdue with a foot injury. But she’s been increasing her activity in practice and likely will get back on the court at some point in the next two weeks.
Sheffield said Civita has been dubbed “The Black Knight,” a reference from the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” In the movie, the Black Knight tries to block King Arthur from crossing a bridge. Arthur cuts off the Knight’s left arm, causing extensive bleeding. Unfazed, the Knight declares, “Tis but a scratch.”
“Wow, the things she’s gone through and how she is looking when she is doing some additional work each day in practice,” Sheffield said. “You don’t get shocked too often, but I’m shocked. She’s unbelievable.”