5 things to know about Badgers volleyball heading into weekend NCAA matches

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s quest for its first-ever NCAA championship begins anew Friday at the UW Field House.
Here are five things to know ahead of the NCAA first-round matches featuring Texas Tech (17-12) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-5) at 4:30 p.m. and No. 4 seed UW (25-3) vs. Colgate (18-9) at 7 p.m.
Riding the wave?
The Badgers enter the tournament with the momentum of a five-match winning streak that included a couple of epic triumphs over Minnesota and Nebraska on their way to wrapping up their third consecutive Big Ten championship.
Does that momentum carry over or is the tournament a fresh start to a new season?
“I think it’s both,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I want my players to be the most confident people on the planet. And you certainly want them to be at that time. You can’t fake your way into confidence. The confidence has to be earned through practices and training and hard times and taking risks and learning and having a certain amount of freedom and discipline mixed in.
“We’re in a really good place. I think anybody that’s watching us can tell this is a team that they’re able to grind and when their backs are against the wall they can come out and set the world on fire. But you better be locked into the moment.”
Road to Columbus
So which of the top seeds has the toughest road to the final four in Columbus, Ohio?
That tends to be a subjective kind of thing that makes the tournament selection process interesting and sometimes controversial.
ESPN polled its seven experts/analysts and four of them picked No. 2 seed Texas with the toughest challenge, with No. 7 Kentucky, No. 10 Nebraska and No. 15 Washington potentially standing in the way. Texas, Kentucky and Washington were in the final four in the spring season.
Two of the analysts picked No. 3 Pittsburgh, with Penn State looming as a second-round opponent and fast-finishing No. 6 Purdue or one-loss No. 11 BYU as a possible final obstacle.
One expert picked UW’s region as the toughest, with No. 13 UCLA and either No. 5 Baylor or No. 12 Minnesota or even unseeded Stanford potentially lying ahead for the Badgers.
Top-seeded and undefeated Louisville was not picked by anyone. Florida, a controversial No. 16 seed that has the worst RPI (21) of any seeded team, is in the Cardinals’ half of the bracket, with ACC rival No. 8 Georgia Tech or No. 9 Ohio State looming.
Scouting Colgate
The Raiders (RPI 106) won the Patriot League regular-season title with a 13-3 record and beat fourth-seeded American in the final of the conference tournament. It is their first NCAA berth since 2012 and fifth overall. Coach Ryan Baker, in his 16th season, is the husband of one of Sheffield’s former players at Albany, Kristin (Fiorillo) Baker, who is head coach at Division III Hamilton.
Colgate (located in Hamilton, New York) is led by outside hitters Alli Lowe (3.46 kills per set), a 6-foot senior, and Libby Overmyer (3.28 kps), a 6-foot sophomore.
“They’re very good at the pins,” Sheffield said. “They take an awful lot of swings. That’s something that jumps out at you.”
Scouting Texas Tech
The Red Raiders (RPI 38) won four of their last six matches to earn their first tourney berth since 2001.
"We are excited, this is something we've been thinking about for a long time," coach Tony Graystone said. "The last few weeks we felt like we put a good resume together and got on a run to put ourselves back in the mix. I'm proud, this group has done a lot.”
Their biggest accomplishment was a five-set victory over Baylor, winning 18-16 in the fifth.
They are led by All-Big 12 selection Kenna Sauer (3.33 kps), a 6-1 junior transfer from Missouri in her first season in Lubbock. Karrington Jones, a second-team pick, ranked fourth in the conference in hitting percentage (.356). They are No. 38 in the RPI.
Scouting FGCU
The Eagles (RPI 33) are making their second NCAA appearance after winning the ASUN tournament, beating Jacksonville State in the final. They had a 15-1 regular-season conference mark.