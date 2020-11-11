2021 recruiting class brings players from Canada, Poland, Utah to Badgers volleyball program

Regardless of where they come from, Sheffield expects all three recruits to significantly impact the UW program.

Fair or not, Smrek will be expected to follow in the footsteps of Dana Rettke, already a three-time first-team All-American. Comparisons are only natural considering the minute pool of players 6-8 or taller. Sheffield said that Smrek, who has about an inch on Rettke, is unfazed about that and said her approach is similar to that of Sydney Hilley’s embracing the challenge of following Lauren Carlini at setter.

“Sydney really studied Lauren and really admired how she played,” Sheffield said. “Syd was not trying to be Carlini. It didn’t scare her to come in here and follow her, but she had a lot of confidence in herself that she was going to do things her way.

“That’s been Anna’s approach as well. I know she looks up to Dana quite a bit. I think that was one of the things that attracted her to come here. She’s been able to see someone of similar size and body type really grow and explode on the scene here and this could be a place that she thrives.”

One difference is Smrek’s jumping ability, as measured by her 10-foot-11 jump touch.

“The kid jumps,” Sheffield said. “I haven’t seen a kid her height jump the way she does.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!