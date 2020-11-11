2021 recruiting class brings players from Canada, Poland, Utah to Badgers volleyball program

The foundation of the University of Wisconsin volleyball program has always been built on players from its Midwestern recruiting base.
Historically, 170 of the 200 letterwinners through 2019 came from that base of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio.
Since Kelly Sheffield’s arrival as coach before the 2013 season, 26 of the 36 players brought in have come from that same area.
So it’s a notable deviation from that tradition that the program’s 2021 recruiting class comes from Canada, Poland and Utah.
That class made it official Wednesday as national letters of intent were signed by Anna Smrek, a 6-foot-9 middle blocker from Welland, Ontario; Julia Orzol, a 6-1 outside hitter from Olsztyn, Poland; and Lauren Jardine, a 6-2 outside hitter from Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Sheffield said he didn’t set out to broaden the program’s scope, but it just kind of turned out that way.
“Two states away from Wisconsin was where we really tried to put our focus,” Sheffield said. “If somebody was interested beyond that footprint, that was fine, we’d go anywhere and talk to them. But we were really going to lock in and focus on two states away and closer. There are certainly a lot of good players in this area, but it just so happens that this whole class is people from pretty far away.”
Regardless of where they come from, Sheffield expects all three recruits to significantly impact the UW program.
Fair or not, Smrek will be expected to follow in the footsteps of Dana Rettke, already a three-time first-team All-American. Comparisons are only natural considering the minute pool of players 6-8 or taller. Sheffield said that Smrek, who has about an inch on Rettke, is unfazed about that and said her approach is similar to that of Sydney Hilley’s embracing the challenge of following Lauren Carlini at setter.
“Sydney really studied Lauren and really admired how she played,” Sheffield said. “Syd was not trying to be Carlini. It didn’t scare her to come in here and follow her, but she had a lot of confidence in herself that she was going to do things her way.
“That’s been Anna’s approach as well. I know she looks up to Dana quite a bit. I think that was one of the things that attracted her to come here. She’s been able to see someone of similar size and body type really grow and explode on the scene here and this could be a place that she thrives.”
One difference is Smrek’s jumping ability, as measured by her 10-foot-11 jump touch.
“The kid jumps,” Sheffield said. “I haven’t seen a kid her height jump the way she does.”
Smrek will be able to train alongside Rettke this season, as she will graduate early and enroll at UW in January.
Smrek, whose father Mike played seven seasons in the NBA, including two as a backup to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Los Angeles Lakers, will become the third Canadian to play for UW, joining Pauline Bresky (1995-99) and Maria Carlini (2003-07).
Orzol will become the first Badgers player from Poland, a development that traces back to a match in Maribor, Slovenia, between the Polish U20 national team and UW on its exhibition tour of Europe in May 2019.
Sheffield was struck by the way the Polish team was pounding the ball during warmups and one player, Orzol, stood out in their match.
“When she played us she was probably the most physical player on the court,” Sheffield said. “Then I find out she’d just finished her sophomore year of high school.”
The UW staff followed up with Orzol after learning she was interested in coming to the United States to play. Assistant coach Brittany Dildine watched her play in the FIVB World Championships in Mexico, where Orzol again stood out. She led Poland to a sweep of a US team composed of a mix of college and top high school players.
“She was the best player on the court and the youngest player on the court,” Sheffield said. “She’s a dynamic player, has a really good feel for the game and has played a lot. I’m really excited about getting her here.”
Orzol won’t arrive in Madison until next summer, while Jardine will join Smrek as an early enrollee in January.
The UW staff had been aware of Jardine for some time, but heading into the 2019 club season last year she was more of a second tier player on the recruiting board.
“We were able to watch her again in February and I was like, holy smokes,” Sheffield said. “I thought I was looking at somebody different. She just really had taken a dramatic jump.”
Jardine, who will be the program’s first player from Utah, would end up committing to UW before ever visiting campus. Sheffield envisions her evolving into a six-rotation player as she strengthens her ball control skills.
“She’s a smooth athlete,” he said. “From an attacking standpoint, she kind of reminds me of Kelli Bates. She’s bigger, not quite as polished as Bates was, but that dynamic athlete with a little more size. She’s well north of 10 feet (jump touch). She’s got to work on her ball control. She can get up and over blocks and hit with range and she’s a competitor. She’s got a high ceiling.”
While Sheffield expects all three recruits to have impact careers, the timing of that impact could be affected by the recent NCAA decision to allow an extra year of eligibility for all players this season.
That could potentially extend the careers of this season’s returning seniors, Rettke, Hilley, Grace Loberg, Lauren Barnes, Molly Haggerty and Nicole Shanahan. Transfers Deahna Kraft and Giorgia Civita also could be impacted.
“There hasn’t been a tone of dialog with our guys on that,” Sheffield said. “Most of them have said they really want to come back, but let’s get this season done and then we can lock in on what happens after this season.”
