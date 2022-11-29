2 former Sun Prairie athletes earn college volleyball conference player of the year honors

Louisville graduate student outside hitter and former Sun Prairie athlete Claire Chaussee was named Atlantic Coast Conference women’s volleyball player of the year Monday.

Chaussee, also named a first-team all-conference selection, leads conference co-champion Louisville with 3.81 kills per set. She has 370 kills and totaled 10 or more kills 20 times this season. Chaussee was named ACC player of the week five times during the season.

The player of the year honor was part of the league's announcement about its volleyball awards.

Louisville earned one of the four top seeds for the NCAA Tournament and is scheduled to play Samford on Friday.

Loyola Chicago junior outside hitter Karlie McNabb, another former Sun Prairie athlete, recently was named the Atlantic 10 volleyball player of the year.

McNabb also was named to the all-conference first team. She ranked third in the league and led the Ramblers in kills per set (3.20) and points per set (3.74). Her digs per set (2.28) ranked third at Loyola. She was named A-10 player of the week Oct. 3.

Loyola coach Amanda Berkley and Davidson coach Chris Willis were named co-coaches of the year. Berkley played volleyball at the University of Wisconsin.

Berkley led Loyola Chicago to an Atlantic 10 regular-season title the Ramblers’ first year in the league. Loyola then won the conference tournament title and will play Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.