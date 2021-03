Second-seeded Chris Weiler was the lone University of Wisconsin wrestler to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference championships Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania.

Weiler, a redshirt senior who had a first-round bye, defeated Purdue's Max Lyon 9-4 in the 184-pound quarterfinals. Weiler returned in the evening's second session where he lost 10-3 to Nebraska's Taylor Venz in the semis.

The earlier victory qualified Weiler for the NCAA tournament.