UW track and field standout Olin Hacker wins NCAA championship in 5,000 meters

Add another NCAA championship to the University of Wisconsin track and field program, and for that matter, another title overall for the Hacker family.
Olin Hacker earned the 5,000-meter title during the NCAA outdoor championships Friday. He crossed the finish line with a first-place time of 13 minutes, 27.73 seconds.
Hacker, a graduate student, also enshrined himself into elite company as he is the 30th Badgers athlete to claim an NCAA men's track and field title, according
to a UW release and its men's track and field record book. He previously captured the Big Ten's outdoor title in the 5,000 meters last month, along with first-place marks during the conference's indoor championships in both the 3,000 and 5,000-meter races this past February.
The Madison West graduate also claimed All-America honors in cross country in 2021.
Hacker's father, Tim, is a
2002 UW Athletic Hall of Fame inductee who earned a 1985 NCAA cross country title and ended his Badgers career as a three-time All-American in the sport. Tim Hacker also secured a 1985 NCAA indoor track title as a member of UW's distance medley team.
