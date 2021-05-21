UW says secrecy needed in AD search; open records advocate says there's 'no evidence' to support that

"The UW has offered exactly no evidence in support of its claim that releasing any part of records that deal with the search for an important public position would wreak havoc on its process because future applicants would refuse to apply if their names might become known," said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. "That's because it's a bogus claim."

Madison attorney Christa Westerberg said UW could have redacted names of candidates from the minutes. Applicants are given anonymity if they request it in writing.

"Setting aside whether that is a valid concern, there is a strong public interest in understanding the manner in which the search is conducted," Westerberg said. "The minutes should reflect that. This, of course, is in addition to the presumption in favor of access in the text of the open records law."

Wisconsin's public records law says that the "denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest, and only in an exceptional case may access be denied."

The search committee appointed by Blank was scheduled to do all of its discussions in closed session according to agendas. Minutes could reveal, however, whether Blank is in attendance as the work continues or is waiting for recommendations.