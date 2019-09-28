CHICAGO — The University of Wisconsin cross country team had successful outings Saturday at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational at Montrose Harbor.
The Badgers' men placed four runners in the top 12 to finish second with 65 points in the 15-team field. Senior Zack Snider led UW's pack in the 8,000-meter race, placing sixth in 25 minutes, 13 seconds.
Freshman Conor Perreault (25:28, 10th), junior Seth Hirsch (25:30, 11th) and sophomore Derick Peters (25:30, 12th) followed Snider to the line. Senior Andrew Schilling (25:46, 26th) rounded out the Badgers' scoring runners.
The UW women took third out of 18 teams with 84 points, putting four runners in the top 20 of the 5,000-meter race.
Freshman Victoria Heiligenthal was the Badgers' top finisher, crossing the line in 18:02 to place eighth.
Following were freshman Shea Ruhly (18:14, 16th), freshman Sarah Shulze (18:16, 17th), junior Kyleigh Edwards (18:20, 20th) and sophomore Kristen Garcia (18:26, 23rd).
McMaster (45 points) and Northern Illinois (60) won the men's and women's races, respectively.