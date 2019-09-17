TOLEDO, Ohio — In her first collegiate event, University of Wisconsin freshman golfer Emily Lauterbach shot a final-round 2-over-par 74 Tuesday to finish tied for 19th place at the Glass City Invitational.
Lauterbach, a former Hartland Arrowhead athlete, finished the 54-hole tournament at 6-over 222.
The Badgers were 10th in the 13-team field at 41-over 905 at Inverness Country Club. Florida won the event with an 870.
UW junior Claire Fitzgerald (71) and sophomore Tracy Lee (75) closed in a tie for 26th, just two shots behind Lauterbach.
Junior Eloise Healey (232, tied for 56th), senior and former Madison Edgewood athlete Tess Hackworthy (235, 62nd) and junior and ex-Waunakee athlete Bobbi Stricker (242) rounded out the Badgers' scoring.