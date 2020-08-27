Using brand to promote social justice movement a first step for Wisconsin Athletics

"I think they're sending the right message," Alvarez told Yahoo. "Things have to be corrected. We can't continue with the social injustice. People have been trying to send a message for a long time. Some just don't get the message."

The Badgers used scoreboards at the Kohl Center and Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday to light the venues green in support of the Bucks. The Kohl Center video board echoed words imprinted on a shirt worn by the Milwaukee Brewers, who also declined to play Wednesday: "Justice. Equality. Now."

It was purely symbolic gesture, Jackson said, but also aligned with the department's direction in the upcoming rollout of the strategy on inclusion and engagement.

"I think these individuals making that decision (Wednesday) showed that, you know what, you have to hear us," Jackson said. "I applaud them for that. I think our student-athletes are in alignment with that, and it's important for us to create spaces for them to be able to feel supported in this journey."

If the Big Ten Conference football fall season hadn't been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there would have been discussions in the Badgers locker room about action mirroring those by pro athletes, senior safety Madison Cone said.

