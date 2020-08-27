Using brand to promote social justice movement a first step for Wisconsin Athletics

In developing a strategy on inclusion and engagement for the University of Wisconsin athletic department during a period of discussion about social justice, associate athletic director Michael Jackson often has returned to a saying.
UW can't break through an entire chain-link fence at once. It has to move one link at a time.
Efforts in that direction don't all have to be large, said Jackson, who leads the athletic department's development, inclusion and engagement initiatives. But they have to establish UW as committed to movement.
"When you can see brands that are positive and close to individuals attaching onto social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter, that's the first link in the fence," Jackson said. "It does show those individuals that are close to Badger athletics, you know what, it is bigger than this football game. This is something that your brand, that you care so much about, is affiliated with and tied to. I think raising that awareness is the first step in the process."
Messages out of UW Athletics have supported the stances taken Wednesday by professional athletes in the aftermath of the police shooting Sunday of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez said in an interview with Yahoo Sports he was proud of the Milwaukee Bucks players who boycotted Wednesday's NBA playoff game, sparking a movement around U.S. sports.
"I think they're sending the right message," Alvarez told Yahoo. "Things have to be corrected. We can't continue with the social injustice. People have been trying to send a message for a long time. Some just don't get the message."
The Badgers used scoreboards at the Kohl Center and Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday to light the venues green in support of the Bucks. The Kohl Center video board echoed words imprinted on a shirt worn by the Milwaukee Brewers, who also declined to play Wednesday: "Justice. Equality. Now."
It was purely symbolic gesture, Jackson said, but also aligned with the department's direction in the upcoming rollout of the strategy on inclusion and engagement.
"I think these individuals making that decision (Wednesday) showed that, you know what, you have to hear us," Jackson said. "I applaud them for that. I think our student-athletes are in alignment with that, and it's important for us to create spaces for them to be able to feel supported in this journey."
If the Big Ten Conference football fall season hadn't been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there would have been discussions in the Badgers locker room about action mirroring those by pro athletes, senior safety Madison Cone said.
"It's getting repetitive at this point," he said. "You see the same things over and over. The guys in the NBA and in other sports, it got to the point where we've been saying this for the past couple of months but apparently they're not hearing us because the same stuff keeps happening. They felt like they needed to take a bigger step to voice how they feel, and, honestly, I think it was very effective.
"I think it's waking people up. I think it's making people think more and it's making people look at more tangible solutions and trying to get those sooner than later."
Cone is a member of UW's Equity Diversity Council, which helped develop the inclusion and engagement strategy. Jackson said the plan is scheduled to be rolled out to the athletic department's senior staff and the Athletic Board next week.
Their blueprint includes three main areas of focus, Jackson said:
• Training and education to meet all athletes, coaches and staff members regardless of their background.
• Programming to improve the experience for athletes of color.
• Crisis management to quickly respond to issues around social injustice.
"It's not just important that we have the infrastructure," Jackson said. "We've got to have immediate action in place around a bigger strategy. And that's what we're really working toward."
Current and former UW athletes have been engaged on social justice issues since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May. In June, a group asked Alvarez and the Athletic Board for an examination of the number of people of color in the athletic department staff, especially at the senior administrative level, and a review of hiring practices.
UW Athletics agreed to a request from UW athletes that they be allowed to wear on their uniforms a patch or sticker of UW-Madison's crest with a white "W" changed to black.
In early August, a group of UW athletes requested the school and the athletic department create a $2 million annual fund to support scholarships for students of color who qualify to attend UW but may not be able to afford it.
Jackson said he had a web video call with athletes last week to talk about the scholarship idea and shift from the anonymous request to determining who wanted a seat at the table. He asked the athletes to look into data around admissions.
"We're just trying to play our part in getting more minorities on the campus," Cone said. "Because the lack of numbers is playing a big part in the experience right now."
Despite a budget crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, UW Athletics committed to shift more resources into inclusion and engagement, Jackson said.
"The fact that we've done that demonstrates that this is not something that we expect to — whether it loses its steam and momentum in the media, it won't lose its steam and momentum here," he said.
