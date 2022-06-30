USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten, source says

UCLA and Southern California are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports.
A person who has been briefed on the discussions between USC, UCLA and the Big Ten said the schools have taken steps to request an invitation to join the conference. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the schools' talks with the Big Ten have not been made public.
The move would come as soon as 2024, after the Pac-12’s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire, and increase the size of the Big Ten to 16 schools.
The decision by the Los Angeles schools — two of the NCAA’s most decorated athletic programs — comes almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.
The Big Ten would become the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific and would build on previous expansion into the nation's largest media markets.
People are also reading…
Big Ten leadership, including the council of presidents and chancellors, would still have to sign off on extending an invitation to the two schools.
The Big Ten has expanded twice in recent years, with Nebraska joining in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.
USC and UCLA fit the Big Ten’s academic profile. Both schools are among the 65 members of the Association of American Universities, which is made up of top research universities. All Big Ten schools except Nebraska are members.
This story will be updated.
With Camp Randall Stadium renovations taking shape, check out the progress so far
Significant demo taking place in the Camp Randall South End Zone this morning. #CRFuture #LetsGetErrDone pic.twitter.com/ywNS3m7AtO— Jason King (@uwkinger) November 29, 2021
Amazing the progress that was made in this first full week of work. #CRFuture #LetsGetErrDone pic.twitter.com/IxM7IwkPiL— Jason King (@uwkinger) December 3, 2021
It's coming along! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/zCsRaEkaOa— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 23, 2021
How it started ➡️ How it's going— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 19, 2022
This place is going to be really special when it's done ... if you're interested in being there in the first season ... Click here ⤵️https://t.co/gydd4uVFTe pic.twitter.com/XFFEbRsOYn
#LightUpForLars ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1P7bfybeug— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 5, 2022
Construction 📸— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 12, 2022
Interested? Learn more about our new premium seating at Camp Randall in the link below.
🔗 https://t.co/jWX86umKBk pic.twitter.com/hXAJO2xz8v
You can really start to #CRFuture now! 🏗🚧🔨— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 3, 2022
Sign up now for more info on how you can enjoy the benefits this fall: https://t.co/FO53B8wYRX pic.twitter.com/T1ZCb6kWGj
It’s coming together! #RBU #OnWisconsin #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/N3vZOY19gE— Al Johnson (@Coach_AlJohnson) June 14, 2022
80 Days/Tweets til Opener. As a frosh backup, Jack Sanborn had 7 tackles at ILB. The following season, he took over as a starter and had ‘80’ stops. Will history repeat itself at the position? Jordan Turner had 6 tackles (24 snaps on defense) in ‘21. But looms as a starter in ‘22 pic.twitter.com/wCXJotEAtQ— Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) June 15, 2022
June 20, 2022