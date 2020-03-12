Updates: Madison-area sports teams impacted by changes due to COVID-19 coronavirus

UW wrestling

UW has six athletes qualified for the three-day NCAA championships that's scheduled to start March 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Coach Chris Bono said Thursday that he's waiting for clarification on a number of issues, including what counts as essential staff that will be allowed to attend and how family members will be admitted. As of Thursday morning, the team was planning to leave for Minneapolis on Tuesday, Bono said.

UW softball

Coach Yvette Healy said she's trying to keep her players informed on changes to their situation, but they're continuing to practice.

The Badgers are in an off week on their competition schedule before starting Big Ten play at Rutgers next weekend. They're scheduled to fly commercial, Healy said, but are also looking into the potential to use a state plane to get to New Jersey.

The team was disheartened, Healy said, by news Wednesday of the Ivy League canceling all of its spring sports seasons.

"No one wants to see that," she said.

Madison College

The school put a halt to athletic travel, canceling the WolfPack baseball and softball teams' annual trips to Arizona and Florida, respectively. The men's golf team also had a trip to North Carolina called off.

