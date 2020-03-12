Updates: Madison-area sports teams impacted by changes due to COVID-19 coronavirus

Sports teams in the Madison area have been impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Here are the most recent updates:
Latest update: 12:05 p.m., Thursday, March 12
UW men's basketball
UW was due to play at 11 a.m. Friday in the Big Ten quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday's game between Rutgers and Michigan. Shortly before Thursday's game began, however, the conference canceled the rest of the tournament.
The Big Ten played two tournament games Wednesday in Indianapolis with regular attendance before originally announcing the final four days starting Thursday would be played with only players, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams allowed in the building.
According to Big Ten men's basketball tournament policy 16.1, if the tournament can't be completed, the highest remaining seed earns the automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were the No. 1 seed.
The NCAA tournament, which is scheduled to start March 17, will have limited in-person attendance throughout.
WIAA girls and boys basketball
The WIAA state boys basketball tournament scheduled for March 19-21 at the Kohl Center will be played with a limit of 88 spectators per team, UW-Madison and the WIAA announced Thursday. The same goes for the state girls basketball tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
UW women's hockey
The Badgers play Clarkson at 2 p.m. Saturday in an NCAA quarterfinal game that, as with all other NCAA championship events, is closed to the general public.
As of the announcement of limited attendance on Wednesday, each player and coach from the two teams was to get four tickets for personal use.
Saturday's winner advances to the Frozen Four, which is scheduled for March 20 and 22 at Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University.
Madison Capitols
The USHL announced an indefinite suspension for its season on Thursday. The Madison Capitols had games at the Lincoln Stars scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
No games, practices, workouts or meetings are allowed to take place.
Forward Madison FC
USL Championship, which plays at one level higher than Forward Madison FC's USL League One in the U.S. Soccer pyramid, announced a minimum 30-day suspension to its season.
No announcement has been made on the USL League One season, which begins March 27-28. A conference call of the board of governors is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Forward Madison canceled a jersey reveal event scheduled for Saturday night and instead will do things on a live stream.
The team has preseason games scheduled for Saturday against UW-Parkside at Madison College and March 21 at Marquette before its March 28 USL League One opener at Richmond Kickers. It's possible both will be played behind closed doors.
UW football
The Badgers announced Thursday that they won't host unofficial recruiting visits for an indefinite period of time.
UW track and field
Badgers coach Mick Byrne said he learned Thursday morning that the NCAA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will be held as scheduled on Friday and Saturday. No spectators will be allowed, including family members.
UW wrestling
UW has six athletes qualified for the three-day NCAA championships that's scheduled to start March 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Coach Chris Bono said Thursday that he's waiting for clarification on a number of issues, including what counts as essential staff that will be allowed to attend and how family members will be admitted. As of Thursday morning, the team was planning to leave for Minneapolis on Tuesday, Bono said.
UW softball
Coach Yvette Healy said she's trying to keep her players informed on changes to their situation, but they're continuing to practice.
The Badgers are in an off week on their competition schedule before starting Big Ten play at Rutgers next weekend. They're scheduled to fly commercial, Healy said, but are also looking into the potential to use a state plane to get to New Jersey.
The team was disheartened, Healy said, by news Wednesday of the Ivy League canceling all of its spring sports seasons.
"No one wants to see that," she said.
Madison College
The school put a halt to athletic travel, canceling the WolfPack baseball and softball teams' annual trips to Arizona and Florida, respectively. The men's golf team also had a trip to North Carolina called off.