University of Wisconsin Athletics projects $4 million revenue drop from COVID-19

The University of Wisconsin athletic department is projecting a revenue shortfall of more than $4 million for this fiscal year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That estimate, provided by a department spokesperson, accounts for 2.5% of a $159 million 2019-20 budget for the self-sustaining athletics enterprise.

The early end to the men's basketball season — all of the NCAA tournament was canceled, as was most of the preceding Big Ten championship — means millions of dollars in lost revenue for UW.

But financial data from previous years indicates that wiping out the rest of the season for spring sports will result in a larger drop in expenses than revenues in those areas.

UW Athletics officials said the department has spent the first weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown prioritizing the welfare of its athletes. Financial matters have been a secondary concern but go hand-in-hand with ongoing programs to support athletes because of the funding required, senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said.

"The financial picture, we're no different than any other organization out there," he said. "We want to get a handle on it as soon as we can get a handle on it. But at the same time, we're all still dealing with unknowns. That makes it challenging."