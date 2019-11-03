No top seed had lost to the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Conference women's soccer tournament since 2014.
That streak ended Sunday at McClimon Field, where regular-season champion University of Wisconsin suffered its first home loss of the season.
Senior midfield reserve Ena Sabanagic's goal 58 seconds before halftime was the difference as Purdue posted a stunning 1-0 victory for its first tournament win since 2008.
The Badgers (14-3-2) outshot the Boilermakers (8-8-3) by a wide margin in each half, finishing with a 7-3 shots on goal advantage and 16-5 overall advantage, but couldn't get anything past sophomore goalie Marisa Boya, who made six saves.
UW junior goalie Jordyn Bloomer made two saves. She has only allowed five goals at home this season.
Ranked seventh in the nation, UW will find out its next opponent on Nov. 11 when the NCAA tournament selection show is held at 3:30 p.m.
In other tournament quarterfinal matches, second-seeded Rutgers beat No. 7 Indiana 1-0; No. 3 Michigan beat No. 6 Maryland 3-0; and No. 4 Penn State beat No. 5 Iowa 2-0.
Men
Sophomore defender Zach Klancnik scored off an assist from senior midfielder Duncan Storey in the 52nd minute to give UW (3-10-4, 1-4-3) a 1-0 victory over host Ohio State (6-10-1, 1-6-1) in the regular-season finale for both teams in front of 554 in Columbus.
"Very proud of the effort put forth by the guys," UW coach John Trask said. "Ohio State played well and fortunately we were able to capitalize off a set piece."
Senior goalie Dean Cowdroy made four saves for the Badgers, who were outshot 11-4. Klancnik's first score of the season was the Badgers' lone shot on goal.
The victory moved UW up two spots to seventh place. It will travel to face second-seeded Penn State (11-2-3, 6-1-1) in the conference tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 10.
In other quarterfinals, No. 1 Indiana will host No. 8 Ohio State or No. 9 Rutgers; No. 3 Michigan will host No. 6 Michigan State; and No. 4 Northwestern hosts No. 5 Maryland.