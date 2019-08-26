Malia Berkely scored with just over a minute remaining in the first overtime session to lift top-ranked Florida State to a 1-0 victory over the No. 16 University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Badgers (1-1-0) had a 3-0 advantage in shots on goal over the the Seminoles (2-0-0) in the first half, when Lauren Rice, Cammie Murtha and Dani Rhodes each had great looks.
Florida State outshot UW 7-4 in the second half, but each team only had one shot on goal.
It was the Badgers’ sixth matchup against a No. 1-ranked team and the first time UW has forced overtime against the nation’s top squad.