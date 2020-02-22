Tom Oates: Increasing number of college transfers a sign of the times

As the transfer virus swept through major college athletics in recent years, the University of Wisconsin football and men's basketball programs stayed remarkably healthy.

Sure, there were a few athletes who left UW, most seeking more playing time. But compared to many of their counterparts in NCAA Division I, the Badgers got off relatively unscathed.

To some extent, that has changed. With five UW football players entering the transfer portal in the past six months and the high-profile departure of basketball starter Kobe King last month, there is a feeling that such transfers indicate a problem with the coaches, programs or school.

The story is bigger than one school, however. As often happens, people are slow to accept new realities and the new reality in college sports is that the rules for athletes transferring to other schools have been relaxed and more and more athletes are taking advantage of that freedom.

While there is a legitimate reason for any athletic department to look into why an athlete has transferred, what has happened at UW recently is essentially a sign of the times. Players come and go these days, we're just not accustomed to seeing it happen with any degree of frequency at UW.