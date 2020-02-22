Tom Oates: Increasing number of college transfers a sign of the times

As the transfer virus swept through major college athletics in recent years, the University of Wisconsin football and men's basketball programs stayed remarkably healthy.
Sure, there were a few athletes who left UW, most seeking more playing time. But compared to many of their counterparts in NCAA Division I, the Badgers got off relatively unscathed.
To some extent, that has changed. With five UW football players entering the transfer portal in the past six months and the high-profile departure of basketball starter Kobe King last month, there is a feeling that such transfers indicate a problem with the coaches, programs or school.
The story is bigger than one school, however. As often happens, people are slow to accept new realities and the new reality in college sports is that the rules for athletes transferring to other schools have been relaxed and more and more athletes are taking advantage of that freedom.
While there is a legitimate reason for any athletic department to look into why an athlete has transferred, what has happened at UW recently is essentially a sign of the times. Players come and go these days, we're just not accustomed to seeing it happen with any degree of frequency at UW.
Get used to it, though, because the transfer door is swinging ever wider in this era of athletes' rights and soon it will be knocked down for good, possibly as soon as the next school year. And unless the NCAA gets it right when the transfer rule is changed, big-time college sports as we know them might be irreparably damaged.
There have been two perfectly reasonable movements to expand the rights of college athletes over the last decade, one to compensate the players, the other to give them more freedom to change schools. NCAA rules require players in football, men's and women's basketball, men's hockey and baseball — basically, the potential revenue sports — to sit out a season after transferring to another school, but that once hard-and-fast rule has been eroded over the years.
The rules on player movement began to change when the NCAA adopted the graduate-transfer rule in 2011. Athletes who completed their degrees earned the right to transfer to any school and play immediately. UW was one of the first schools to take advantage of the rule when it brought in quarterback Russell Wilson in 2011.
The transfer mechanism has been further relaxed as the appeals process was softened in recent years. Athletes increasingly asked for waivers to play immediately at another school and the NCAA committees that handle such appeals increasingly granted those waivers as long as the athlete offered a compelling reason for the transfer. In practice, that system has been inconsistent at best, abused at worst.
Finally, in 2018 the NCAA created the transfer portal, which allows athletes to put their name on the transfer market without having to get a release from their schools. Once players enter the portal, they are free to be contacted by other schools.
Now, it appears the reins will be loosened even further. The Big Ten Conference last month proposed a policy change that would allow all athletes a one-time transfer in which they would be granted immediate eligibility. Last week, the ACC joined the Big Ten in that effort.
A day later, the NCAA's transfer working group announced that it would explore an approach allowing all athletes in all sports to transfer and play immediately one time. The group is soliciting opinions and still must make a formal recommendation to change the transfer guidelines to the Division I Council at its meeting in April. The Council has the authority to approve any changes at that time and momentum indicates the one-time transfer rule — likely with modifications — will become reality and go into effect in the fall.
That has already caused consternation among coaches, some predicting a free-agent frenzy or even the demise of college football and basketball. While those statements are overly dramatic, they do have some merit. Just look at how the number of transfers has exploded as the rules were relaxed over the last decade, creating a transfer situation that most consider messy and unworkable already.
Let's not kid ourselves here: As much as athlete freedom makes sense, the reality is that giving them the right to transfer without restrictions will create many unintended and potentially harmful consequences. Power-conference teams are already using lower-level programs as a farm system, poaching the top players once they get a degree. That will only get worse as the rules are relaxed. Among other things, unfettered freedom will encourage rash decisions by athletes, affect coaches' ability to discipline athletes on and off the field/court, potentially cause rifts between conference schools and increase the likelihood of schools tampering with currently enrolled athletes. And that's just a sample of the potential abuses.
One thing people forget when stumping for players' rights is that college athletics needs a level playing field — or at least the presumption of a level playing field — to maintain its popularity. So while freedom for athletes is a worthy goal, unfettered freedom, especially for transfers within conferences, is a recipe for trouble.
