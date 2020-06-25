Tom Oates: Future worrisome for college football, men's basketball

The growing challenge for those who run college athletics is to accommodate all parties — athletes, schools, networks, sponsors and the NCAA — while keeping the fans interested and involved.

In football, the No. 1 problem is competitive balance. The introduction of a four-team playoff in 2014 was supposed to create drama, but the opposite has occurred. The playoffs have become dull and routine, with virtually the same teams in the field every year and conferences such as the Pac-12 often being left out.

Four schools — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma — have taken 17 of the 24 bids in the six years of the playoff. Alabama and Clemson have dominated, each reaching the final four times and winning it twice. Only Ohio State and LSU won titles besides those two. No other school even seems capable of winning a national title anymore.

The biggest problem is how to attack that domination. If you look at the schools that have won it all in the playoff era, they are the same schools that finish in the top five on the recruiting lists every year. That makes finding answers difficult because the rich have always tended to stay rich in college football, largely by attracting the top players.

