The University of Wisconsin learned in April 2017 that it had won the bid to host the 2018 NCAA cross country championships at the Zimmer Championship Course, setting the Badgers up for a home-site advantage.
Thirty other teams on both the men's and women's side are looking to take the Badgers down a notch on Saturday.
Up to 510 runners will be in the nationals — 31 teams of between five and seven plus 38 individual qualifiers in each gender. Watched by potentially 10,000 in attendance on the course, the women's race is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m., with the men's race at 11:45 a.m.
Here are five things to know heading into Saturday's meets:
Looking for a three-peat
Ranked first in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, Northern Arizona is the favorite to win a third straight NCAA men's crown. No one has done that since 2000, when Arkansas wrapped up a trio of titles.
In Louisville, Kentucky, last season, the Lumberjacks had their five scoring runners each finish in the top 40 to win by 53 points over runner-up Portland.
NAU senior Matt Baxter is the top returning finisher from last season's championship, where he finished second. Tyler Day and Peter Lomong also returned after recording top-eight finishes.
BYU is ranked second by the coaches, with UW third and Portland fourth.
Lobos lead way
The one-two punch of sophomore Weini Kelati and junior Ednah Kurgat have New Mexico looking for a third women's title in the past four years. The Lobos won the championship in 2015 and 2017.
Kelati and Kurgat have finished first and second in their past three races, dating to UW's Pre-National meet held in Madison in October. Kurgat won last year's title, with Kelati finishing seventh.
Oregon, which won the 2016 title, is ranked second behind New Mexico in the coaches' poll. Boise State and Colorado share third, and UW moved up one spot this week to 10th.
Six Big Ten Conference teams are in the field, with conference champion Michigan and UW qualifying automatically through the Great Lakes Regional. Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State were among the 13 at-large teams selected.
On course
The Zimmer Championship Course took a pounding with heavy foot traffic from six races during the Pre-National meet on Oct. 13. But Badgers director of cross country and track and field Mick Byrne said UW's grounds staff did yeoman's work getting the grass ready for its big day.
"The course looks fantastic," Byrne said. "They did a great job bringing it back to life after the pre-national meet."
Weather could test the course and the runners on Saturday. The forecast calls for snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with accumulations of between 1 inch and 3 inches that will need to get brushed off the grass.
Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s at race time, with a wind chill in the lower 20s.
Bring it on, Badgers women's coach Jill Miller said.
"Cross country is a test of toughness," she said. "When people talk about the course and divots or little holes or just the most minor details — it's cross country. It should be difficult. It should be a challenge."
History lesson
This is the third time that the NCAA championship has been held in Wisconsin. The Badgers fondly remember the most recent one.
In 1985, UW swept the team titles at Dretzka Park in Milwaukee, a meet hosted by Marquette.
The other championship in the state was at Madison's Yahara Hills Golf Course in 1978, three years before the meet included a women's race. UTEP won the title, and Oregon's Alberto Salazar crossed the line first.
Zimmer Championship Course is only the third location to host the event in the past 15 years. LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana, hosted from 2004 to 2011 and in 2013, 2014 and 2016. E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, had the races in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Running for themselves
Among the 76 individual qualifiers — the top runners not on a team that earned either an automatic entry via finishing in the top two at regionals or an at-large bid — two are from Wisconsin.
Northwestern junior Aubrey Roberts won the WIAA Division 1 state championship for Eau Claire Memorial in 2015 and was a four-time first-team All-State athlete. Greenville's Emma Rafuse, a former Hortonville runner, is a senior at Purdue Fort Wayne.