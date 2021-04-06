The priorities Wisconsin's next athletic director must address when they take over

The University of Wisconsin athletic department is changing leaders in a time of sweeping change in college athletics.

Barry Alvarez, UW’s athletic director for nearly 17 years, made it official Tuesday that he is retiring. Alvarez’s last day will be June 30.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank and the rest of UW’s administration will not only be trying to replace a person with three-plus decades of institutional knowledge, but a figure who has been integral in UW athletics raising its profile across the country in a number of sports.

We’ve already outlined some potential candidates for the position, but what does a new Badgers athletic director need to do when they take over? Let’s take a look at the priorities he/she must have once the transition is made.

Prepare for, accept NIL legislation