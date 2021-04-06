Thanks for the memories: Share your thoughts on Barry Alvarez's time at Wisconsin

With Barry Alvarez announcing Tuesday that he will be retiring as the University of Wisconsin's athletic director this summer, we thought it was the perfect time to ask our readers what they think of Alvarez's impact over his 31 years in Madison.
Support Local Journalism
Here are a few easy ways you can share your thoughts with the Wisconsin State Journal: Comment on this social post directly, share your thoughts on Twitter along with #ThanksBarry, or email cdoyle@madison.com.
Check back soon for the State Journal's collection of reader reactions to Alvarez's retirement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.