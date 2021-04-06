 Skip to main content
Thanks for the memories: Share your thoughts on Barry Alvarez's time at Wisconsin
With Barry Alvarez announcing his retirement as athletic director at the University of Wisconsin, take a look back at some of the biggest celebrations during his time with the Badgers.

With Barry Alvarez announcing Tuesday that he will be retiring as the University of Wisconsin's athletic director this summer, we thought it was the perfect time to ask our readers what they think of Alvarez's impact over his 31 years in Madison.

Here are a few easy ways you can share your thoughts with the Wisconsin State Journal: Comment on this social post directly, share your thoughts on Twitter along with #ThanksBarry, or email cdoyle@madison.com.

Check back soon for the State Journal's collection of reader reactions to Alvarez's retirement. 

