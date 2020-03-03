10 Wisconsin teams in Division III college basketball tournaments

The NCAA Division III tournament will have a Wisconsin flavor with 10 state teams earning spots in the women’s and men’s fields.

The Edgewood College women (25-2) will face UW-Oshkosh (18-10) in the opening round Friday in Bethel, Minnesota. Both teams secured berths by winning their conference tournament — Edgewood in the NACC and Oshkosh in the WIAC.

Edgewood last made an NCAA tournament appearance in 2005. Oshkosh is making its second straight trip after reaching the Sweet 16 a season ago.

UW-Whitewater (23-3) will be a host team during the first two rounds. The Warhawks earned an at-large bid to the national tournament, its 12th in the last 13 years, and will face Redlands (Calif.).

UW-La Crosse (19-7) will play Loras (Iowa) in Greencastle, Indiana. The Eagles give the WIAC three teams in the field.

For the fourth straight year, three teams will represent the WIAC in the men’s tournament.

UW-Oshkosh (19-8) received an automatic spot after winning the WIAC tournament, while UW-Eau Claire (19-9) and UW-Platteville (22-4) claimed two of the 21 at-large bids into the 64-team field.