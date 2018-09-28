UW-Whitewater (3-0 overall; ranked 10th)
at UW-La Crosse (2-1; ranked 23rd), 4 p.m. Saturday
Live video stream: www.kqegtv.com
Live audio stream: www.940wfaw.com
Live statistics: sidearmstats.com/uwlax/football/xlive.htm
About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis’ Warhawks enjoyed a bye week after capping their 3-0 non-conference start with a 73-0 victory over Middle Georgia State. Whitewater has won the last 15 games between the teams, a streak dating to 2005. Sophomore Alex Peete has rushed for 274 yards and seven touchdowns so far, in an offense that has averaged 45 points per game. The defense has given up only 12 points so far, and has given up more than 100 yards rushing only twice during its current nine-game winning streak.
About the Eagles: Coach Mike Schmidt’s team was very busy during its bye week, following a 35-17 home loss to Dickinson State (North Dakota) on Sept. 15. They used the week to reorganize their offense, demoting offensive coordinator Luke Bengston (who is no longer with the team) and giving play-calling duties to co-offensive coordinator and former NFL receiver Isaac Fruechte. Senior Ben Schramski is expected to remain as the starting quarterback after throwing for 623 yards and six TDs so far.
UW-Platteville (2-1, honorable mention)
at UW-Stevens Point (1-2), 2 p.m.
Live video stream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U5f1WnrIro
Live audio stream: www.921wpcn.com
Live statistics: letsgopioneers.com/sports/fball/2018-19/boxscores/20180929_cjjy.xml
About the Pioneers: The Pioneers did not take last week off, instead rolling to a 49-12 victory over Lakeland that boosted the team’s per-game scoring average to 47.7 points per game. Coach Mike Emendorfer’s quarterback, Colin Schuetz, has averaged 299.7 yards passing per game at a 55.1-percent completion rate. Mike Pratl made all seven of his extra-point attempts against Lakeland, improving to 19-for-19 on the year.
About the Pointers: Stevens Point’s rebuilding project opened with back-to-back losses to John Carroll and Wabash, but the Pointers beat Dakota State, 51-28, on Sept. 15. Junior quarterback Matt Urmanski averages 249.7 yards passing per game. Senior Ryan Strick averages 11.7 tackles per game, and senior Omarri Johnson had two fourth-quarter interceptions to lock in the victory.
UW-Oshkosh (2-1, ranked 12th)
at UW-River Falls (1-2), 1 p.m.
Live video stream: uwrfsports.com/watch/?Live=203&type=Live
Live statistics: uwrfsports.com/sidearmstats/football/summary
About the Titans: The defending WIAC champions begin their title defense with a test on the other side of the state — the fourth in a string of five consecutive road games. Oshkosh has 12 consecutive victories over the Falcons. The Titans lost, 7-3, to Davenport University (Michigan) on Sept. 8. Senior linebacker Derrick Jennings, Jr., a first-team all-American last year, has 11 solo tackles, a blocked kick and an interception so far.
About the Falcons: River Falls has lost two straight, to Bethel and Missouri Baptist, after an opening win over Minnesota-Morris. Coach Matt Walker’s offense is built around a strong line that has allowed only one sack so far, but the receiving corps has been drop-prone. Freshman Sam Altena has rushed for 349 yards and six TDs. Mitch Draeger leads the defense with 25 tackles and an interception.
UW-Eau Claire (2-1) at UW-Stout (2-1), 6 p.m.
Live video stream: athletics.uwstout.edu/sports/2013/8/21/GEN_0821130819.aspx
Live audio stream: streamdb6web.securenetsystems.net/ce/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WDRK
Live statistics: www2.uwstout.edu/content/athletics/football/live/xlive.htm
About the Blugolds: After a 2-0 start, the Blugolds were routed last week, 49-0, by third-ranked St. Thomas (Minnesota). The Tommies held Eau Claire to 131 total yards and forced three turnovers. Eau Claire aims to snap a three-game losing streak against Stout in this year’s “War on 94.”
About the Blue Devils: Stout had a big day in last week’s 49-24 home victory over California Lutheran, as freshman quarterback Sean Borgerding hit on 10 of 13 passes for 273 yards and four TDs, and junior Rayshawn Graham ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Haydon Miller made eight tackles and intercepted a pass.