WIAC football: UW-Whitewater announces its 2020 football schedule

The UW-Whitewater football team has released its 2020 schedule, which kicks off with a noon game on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carthage College in Kenosha.
The Carthage game is one of three non-conference contests on the 2020 slate for the Warhawks, kicking off the program’s 127th season of competition this fall.
UW-Whitewater is coming off a 13-2 season that included the program’s 37th Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and 10th trip to the Stagg Bowl, the NCAA Division III championship game. The team finished the season as national runner-up.
The Warhawks’ season opener is the first-ever game against Carthage, which finished with a 4-6 record a season ago, including a 4-5 mark in the grueling College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
UW-Whitewater will be at home for its final two non-conference games of the regular season: One on Sept. 12 against Concordia-Moorhead (Minnesota), which is Senior Day at Perkins Stadium, and the other on Sept. 19 against St. Xavier (Illinois). Both games are rematches from last season.
The Cobbers posted a 5-3 mark in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) last season on their way to a 5-5 overall record. The Warhawks traveled to Moorhead on Sept. 14, 2019, emerging with a 20-10 victory.
St. Xavier, a member of the NAIA and Mid-States Football Association, reached the NAIA Championship Series quarterfinals in 2019. UW-Whitewater scored 14 unanswered points on its way to a 28-20 triumph against the Cougars in Chicago on Sept. 21, 2019.
The Warhawks’ WIAC schedule includes alternating home and away games, starting Oct. 3 at UW-Eau Claire. UW-Whitewater will welcome UW-Oshkosh to Perkins Stadium on Oct. 10 as part of Family Fest on campus, looking to avenge its only loss of the 2019 regular season.
UW-Whitewater will continue conference play Oct. 17 at UW-La Crosse, and at home on Oct. 24 against UW-River Falls for Homecoming at Perkins Stadium.
The Warhawks are scheduled to play two of their final three games on the road, starting on Oct. 31 at UW-Platteville in the annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl. After playing host to UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 7, for Shriners Day and Military Appreciation Day, UW-Whitewater is scheduled to close the regular season on Nov. 14 at UW-Stout.
