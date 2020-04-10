WIAC football: UW-Whitewater announces its 2020 football schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UW-Whitewater football team has released its 2020 schedule, which kicks off with a noon game on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Carthage game is one of three non-conference contests on the 2020 slate for the Warhawks, kicking off the program’s 127th season of competition this fall.

UW-Whitewater is coming off a 13-2 season that included the program’s 37th Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and 10th trip to the Stagg Bowl, the NCAA Division III championship game. The team finished the season as national runner-up.

The Warhawks’ season opener is the first-ever game against Carthage, which finished with a 4-6 record a season ago, including a 4-5 mark in the grueling College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW-Whitewater will be at home for its final two non-conference games of the regular season: One on Sept. 12 against Concordia-Moorhead (Minnesota), which is Senior Day at Perkins Stadium, and the other on Sept. 19 against St. Xavier (Illinois). Both games are rematches from last season.