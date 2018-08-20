Bailey Breunig brought daily smiles to UW-Whitewater’s fall football camp this summer.
The Sauk Prairie High School product always has had a lighthearted disposition and regularly sports an ear-to-ear grin. But entering his final season with the Warhawks, the fifth-year senior defensive back wanted to keep his teammates on their toes.
So on the first day of camp, he arrived with a full mustache and beard — an entirely new look for the starting safety.
The next day, his cheeks were shaven, but a beard still covered his jawline and chin, with the mustache intact.
Then came the third day and most of the beard was gone, save for a goatee and sideburns (along with the mustache).
By the time Photo Day came on Day 5, Breunig was simply rocking a Fu Manchu mustache for his official team picture.
“Camp can be a grind sometimes, so I just like to change it up every day and keep it everyone smiling and guessing on what’s coming next,” Breunig said. “There’s really no end game. No plan.”
Breunig likes to have fun and keep his teammates loose, but when he puts on the helmet and takes the field, it’s all business.
He and the Warhawks are looking to bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-3 season in 2017. They missed the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2012, despite winning their final six games after a 1-3 start.
Last season was Breunig’s first as a full-time starter, building up his confidence and helping him to emerge as a leader of the defense. He finished fifth on the team with 38 tackles, including three for loss with one sack. He intercepted one pass and blocked one kick.
“The players gravitate around him because they know when it’s time to show up, they’re going to get Bailey’s best effort,” defensive coordinator Rob Erickson said. “They also know that when it’s time to kind of let the hair down a little bit and just relax, he’s a guy they can relate to very well. He’s fun to be around.”
Breunig — a standout three-sport athlete at Sauk Prairie — sees that when his teammates are confident and letting loose, they’re playing at their best.
If guys are tense and thinking too much on the field, they’re slower to react and more prone to mistakes.
“I remember being that scared little freshman who didn’t know what was going on, and all the older guys are just staring you down for messing up,” Breunig said. “So I just like to keep it lighter with the younger guys and make sure they’re having fun.”
The key to his leadership is not about being the class clown. Behind the jokes and the mustache is one of the highest football IQs on the team.
After five years in Whitewater, the safety knows his defense inside and out, and his teammates look to him for guidance on and off the field.
“He’s kind of another coach on the field,” Erickson said. “So if I’m watching a group that’s out there, he’s on the sideline helping kids out, pointing out why we’re doing things a certain way.”
Breunig is one of the few players left on the team who was part of the Warhawks’ 2014 NCAA Division III championship — the last of six won by the Warhawks between 2007 and 2014.
He knows what it takes for a team to become a contender, and he thinks his defense can lead the charge this fall. After all, the unit returns 10 of its 11 starters from last year.
“When it’s clicking, it’s a really fun thing to be a part of,” Breunig said. “We really had that rolling at the end of last season, so we just have to get the machine going again and get it rolling.”
To get back into contention, Whitewater will need Breunig and his Fu Manchu always aimong forward, keeping the team loose and locked in.