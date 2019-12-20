UW-Whitewater's Derek Kumerow to face high school teammate in NCAA Division III title game

What are the odds of two kids from the same hometown who graduated together from the same high school would eventually play against each other for a national championship?
That's the question North Central College's Andrew Kamienski and UW-Whitewater's Derek Kumerow are asking ahead of Friday's Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas.
Both players grew up in Bartlett and graduated from South Elgin in 2016. They will be in their respective starting lineups at receiver with the NCAA Division III football title on the line.
"It's something out of a movie or a TV show," Kamienski said. "It's something that doesn't come true."
It wasn't until NCC reached the national semifinals that Kamienski even knew it could be a possibility.
"I wasn't worried about the other side of the bracket because of the teams we had to go through," Kamienski said. "When we got to the Final Four, I realized we had a chance to play each other."
Kumerow said he was keeping tabs on the Cardinals (13-1) as the Warhawks (13-1) made their run, but the two didn't talk about it.
"He was doing his thing and I was doing mine," said Kumerow. "It's amazing. We've been playing together since grade school, basketball, football. I can't wait to see him."
Former South Elgin coach Pat Pistorio, now the coach at Niles North, recalls summer camp with Kamienski and Kumerow.
The Storm held their overnight camp every summer at NCC. Coincidentally, Kumerow's father, Eric, also was on the Cardinals' coaching staff in 2003.
You have free articles remaining.
"That's where the guys bonded throughout their high school career," Pistorio said. "It's weird how we did our summer camps at NCC and now Andrew is there and Derek is up at Whitewater.
"It's two great programs and two kids who were tremendous workers for us. Those are two kids you dream of coaching."
NCC is making its first appearance in the title game, and Kamienski has been an integral part of the program's success.
He established a new Division III single-season record with 30 touchdown catches. For the season, he has 124 catches for 1,882 yards.
"It's still kind of a dream," Kamienski said. "To see myself go through all the hard work and finally get the reward I wanted, I've been overlooked since I was born. To do what I do and have all of this support, it's been awesome."
Whitewater is in the championship game for the 10th time, having won six national titles. Two of them came when Jake Kumerow, Derek's older brother who's now a receiver with the Green Bay Packers, was a Warhawk.
"He's excited for me," Derek said of Jake. "He wants to fly out, but he's got a big game Monday (in Minnesota). We do our thing and talk about it later.
"He's setting the bar pretty high for me. I love every second of it."
Kamienski hopes that South Elgin's players take the success he and Kumerow are having to heart.
"Hopefully, it can benefit the kids there now," Kamienski said. "It's not just a school out in the middle of nowhere. There's actually talent at that school."
Pistorio is proud to see two of his former pupils experiencing success.
"It's special to see two South Elgin kids that helped define our program," Pistorio said. "They made the decision after their sophomore year (of high school) that they were going to do something special."