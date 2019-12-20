UW-Whitewater's Derek Kumerow to face high school teammate in NCAA Division III title game

What are the odds of two kids from the same hometown who graduated together from the same high school would eventually play against each other for a national championship?

That's the question North Central College's Andrew Kamienski and UW-Whitewater's Derek Kumerow are asking ahead of Friday's Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas.

Both players grew up in Bartlett and graduated from South Elgin in 2016. They will be in their respective starting lineups at receiver with the NCAA Division III football title on the line.

"It's something out of a movie or a TV show," Kamienski said. "It's something that doesn't come true."

It wasn't until NCC reached the national semifinals that Kamienski even knew it could be a possibility.

"I wasn't worried about the other side of the bracket because of the teams we had to go through," Kamienski said. "When we got to the Final Four, I realized we had a chance to play each other."

Kumerow said he was keeping tabs on the Cardinals (13-1) as the Warhawks (13-1) made their run, but the two didn't talk about it.