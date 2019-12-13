UW-Whitewater relies on team unity, effort instead of superstars and stats to reach DIII national semis

Defensively, the Warhawks' story is similar.

Defensive back Brady Grayvold posted nine interceptions one year and eight the next when the Warhawks won national championships in 2013 and 2014.

This year's UW-W team certainly has capable playmakers but not with those kinds of numbers. And the player that closest fits that model-Mackenzie Balanganayi, who has nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss and was named West Region defensive player of the year this week-has missed most of the postseason due to injury.

But Bullis said he thinks this year's defensive unit resembles many of the national championship-caliber defenses in Whitewater from years past. And, unlike the offense, some statistics do back that up, as the Warhawks rank 20th in total defense.

"You've got 11 guys that are just good playing football together," linebacker Jacob Erbs said. "There's not guys that are always going to be standouts every game, but everyone is doing their job.

"Mark (McGrath) had three picks in one game. Kaleb Kaminski (had) two picks in level two of the playoffs. Week-to-week, people are stepping up."

Erbs and Ware also both pointed to a tight-knit locker room as a big reason for the Warhawks' run.