UW-Whitewater picked to win WIAC women's soccer title

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the four-time defending conference champion, is the preseason choice to secure the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s soccer title, according to the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Warhawks established a program record with 17 victories in 2013 and enter the 2014 campaign ranked No. 19 in a NCAA Division III preseason poll conducted by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. Junior Jenna Woodson, the reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year, leads a group of nine returning starters. She led the league with 10 assists in 2013, while sophomore Brianna Reid topped the WIAC with 13 goals and 31 points. Senior Jordan Myers holds the school career record with 22 shutouts.

UW-Whitewater has claimed back-to-back WIAC tournament titles and the 47 wins the last three years is the best three-year stretch in program history. The Warhawks will play seven of their first 10 matches at Fiskum Field.