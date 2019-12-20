UW-Whitewater loses 41-14 to North Central in NCAA Division III football championship

SHENANDOAH, Texas — It has been a long, long time since an opposing football team dominated UW-Whitewater the way North Central College did in the first half Friday night.
And the Cardinals parlayed that dominance into a 41-14 victory in the NCAA Division III national championship game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in this northern Houston suburb.
The Cardinals (14-1) were led by the record-setting performance of senior quarterback Broc Rutter, who earlier Friday was named the recipient of the Gagliardi Award, given to the best overall player in Division III.
The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Rutter completed 18 of 27 passes for 263 yards, including touchdowns of 31 yards to junior Blake Williams in the first quarter and 28 yards to junior Andrew Kamienski in the fourth. Kamienski’s scoring catch extended his NCAA Division III record of TD catches in a season to 31, all thrown by Rutter.
But it was a show of dominance in almost all phases of the game — not including special teams, where both teams struggled — that allowed North Central, from Naperville, Illinois, and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, to earn its 39th overall NCAA Division III national championship, but its first in football.
North Central took a 27-0 halftime lead, producing 285 yards of offense and 16 first downs and holding Whitewater to 138 yards and eight first downs, with only a missed field goal attempt to show on offense.
“We’ve done a great job bottling up their run game,” North Central coach Jeff Thorne said in a halftime television interview. “They (the Warhawks) have feasted on turnovers in the playoffs, and translating that into points, and we’ve stayed away from that.”
Said Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis in his halftime interview: “We have to stop giving up (big) plays and making tackles.”
The Warhawks stepped up their game in the second half, as former Mount Horeb/Barneveld athlete Max Meylor threw 12 yards to junior tight end Jared Zausch for a third-quarter touchdown and junior running back Alex Peete going 1 yard for a score early in the fourth.
The Cardinals outgained the Warhawks 436-390, did not commit a turnover and didn’t allow a sack until less than 6 minutes remained against a Warhawks defense that had produced 17 sacks in its first four playoff games.
The Warhawks (13-2), appearing in the national championship game for the first time in five years and the first with Bullis as head coach, missed out on what would have been a seventh title and settled for their fourth runner-up finish in their 10th championship appearance since 2005.
Whitewater’s goal was to play smash-mouth football, dominating with a rushing attack led by Peete and picking spots for Meylor, a senior, to throw for big gains.
But especially in the first half, all the smashing was done by North Central.
North Central sophomore running back Ethan Greenfield ran for three touchdowns and totaled 138 yards on 27 carries. Rutter finished the season with 4,591 yards and 56 TD passes.
Meylor completed 25 of 42 passes for 183 yards and led the Warhawks in rushing with 104 yards on 15 carries. Peete had 79 yards.
Whitewater went 123-12 in the decade from 2010 through 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
UW-Whitewater 0 0 7 7 — 14
North Central College 13 14 7 7 — 41
NCC — Greenfield 5 run (PAT failed)
NCC — Williams 31 pass from Rutter (Meyer kick)
NCC — Rutter 1 run (Meyer kick)
NCC — Greenfield 2 run (Meyer kick)
NCC — Greenfield 38 run (Meyer kick)
UWW — Zausch 12 pass from Meylor (Gasienica kick)
UWW — Peete 1 run (Gasienica kick)
NCC — Kamienski 28 pass from Rutter (Meyer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — UWW 19, NCC 22. Rushes-yards — UWW 41-207; NCC 22-173. Passing yards — UWW 183; NCC 263. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int) — UWW 25-43-2; NCC 18-27-0. Fumbles-lost — UWW 2-0; NCC 0-0. Penalties-yards — UWW 2-7; NCC 3-15. Punts-avg. — UWW 2-48.5; NCC 4-34.0 (1 blocked).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — UWW: Meylor 15-104, Peete 17-79, Ponick 6-22, Wisniewski 2-2, Oles 1-(-1). NCC: Greenfield 27-138, Hill 7-24, Rutter 4-11.
Passing — UWW: Meylor 24-41-183, Team 0-1-0. NCC: Rutter 18-27-0 263.
Receiving — UWW: Holte 6-64, Peete 5-12, Kumerow 3-28, Wisniewski 2-29, Parish 2-16, Ponick 2-11, DeLany 2-9, Zausch 1-12, Perez 1-(-1). NCC: Kamienski 9-134; Williams 3-52; Egan 3-37, Greenfield 2-36, Hardy 1-4.
Tackles — UWW: Tranel 11, Anderson 10, Brand 9. NCC: Butler 12, Beesley 12, Lindmark 9.