UW-Whitewater loses 41-14 to North Central in NCAA Division III football championship

SHENANDOAH, Texas — It has been a long, long time since an opposing football team dominated UW-Whitewater the way North Central College did in the first half Friday night.

And the Cardinals parlayed that dominance into a 41-14 victory in the NCAA Division III national championship game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in this northern Houston suburb.

The Cardinals (14-1) were led by the record-setting performance of senior quarterback Broc Rutter, who earlier Friday was named the recipient of the Gagliardi Award, given to the best overall player in Division III.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Rutter completed 18 of 27 passes for 263 yards, including touchdowns of 31 yards to junior Blake Williams in the first quarter and 28 yards to junior Andrew Kamienski in the fourth. Kamienski’s scoring catch extended his NCAA Division III record of TD catches in a season to 31, all thrown by Rutter.

But it was a show of dominance in almost all phases of the game — not including special teams, where both teams struggled — that allowed North Central, from Naperville, Illinois, and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, to earn its 39th overall NCAA Division III national championship, but its first in football.