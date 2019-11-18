UW-Whitewater joins UW-Oshkosh in Division III playoffs

For the third time in the past five seasons, multiple teams will represent the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the NCAA Division III playoffs after UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater received bids into the 32-team field Sunday.
Oshkosh (8-2) earned an automatic bid after beating Whitewater over the weekend to win the WIAC title. The Warhawks (9-1) received one of five at-large bids.
The Titans will face Central College (9-1) in a first-round game in Pella, Iowa. Whitewater will host Monmouth College (7-2). Both first-round games are scheduled for Saturday.