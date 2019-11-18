Breaking

topical

UW-Whitewater joins UW-Oshkosh in Division III playoffs

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
UW-Whitewater football photo: Mount Horeb's Max Meylor

Mount Horeb's Max Meylor threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in seven games for Lindenwood University as a freshman and sophomore. He has transferred to UW-Whitewater and is in the hunt for the Warhawks' starting quarterback job.

 CONTRIBUTED -- Lindenwood University Sports Information

For the third time in the past five seasons, multiple teams will represent the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the NCAA Division III playoffs after UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater received bids into the 32-team field Sunday.

Oshkosh (8-2) earned an automatic bid after beating Whitewater over the weekend to win the WIAC title. The Warhawks (9-1) received one of five at-large bids.

The Titans will face Central College (9-1) in a first-round game in Pella, Iowa. Whitewater will host Monmouth College (7-2). Both first-round games are scheduled for Saturday.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics