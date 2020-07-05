UW-Whitewater football coach Kevin Bullis busy preparing for multiple return-to-play options

Multiple plans

Callahan and the Warhawks coaches have spent much of their summer months planning.

It is impossible to know exactly what restrictions or guidelines local health officials will have in place when student-athletes begin arriving on campus Aug. 10.

Coaches need to be ready to implement practice procedures that might include only working in groups of 10. Perhaps that number is 50.

Masks will be mandatory, as was announced Monday by UW-Whitewater, which laid out its campus plans for this fall.

“We’re fortunate at Whitewater that we have a veteran coaching staff,” Callahan said, referring to coaches across all sports. “They’ve probably had 15 different scenarios (they’ve planned for), and maybe some of them are out the window already just with some of the changes.

“We might find out Aug. 9 that we’re in Phase One, with only groups of 10, and you have to figure out what you’re going to do. You can’t just do that 24 hours prior to kids checking in.”

Callahan said athletic directors are using many different documents to try to help in their planning. Included is the NCAA’s guidance on the “Resocialization of College Sport.”