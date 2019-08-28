WHITEWATER — His performance draws rave reviews from teammates and coaches.
His statistics tell the tale of a strong start through numbers.
But what most people point out first about UW-Whitewater wide receiver J.T. Parish is his terrific work ethic.
The junior from Cambridge was named a first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference pick after putting up 560 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last year.
But after finishing the season a game short with a loss in a NCAA Division III semifinal, Parish helped lead the receiving crew and other teammates in offseason workouts, pushing them further.
“The way we finished last season definitely gives us some fire in our bellies and makes us push harder,” Parish said. “Knowing that how hard we worked last year wasn’t enough, we need to work that extra amount harder to get where we need to be.”
Parish played four sports at Cambridge: football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. So he's used to being busy with athletics all year round. And he embraces opportunities to improve, working on his bench press, broad jump and vertical jump, and taking part in agility exercises.
“We were just working on our game all summer. A bunch of us receivers stayed here at school, and we were able to throw with the quarterbacks here, too, at least twice a week,” Parish said.
One of the quarterbacks Parish trained with was redshirt sophomore Zach Oles, a transfer from Butler University. Oles was around J.T. for the 2018 season and all of 2019, and had a lot to say about the star wideout.
“His work ethic is, by far, one of the best that I have ever seen. He’s a very talented kid, and he has really taken on that role of a leader in the receiver group, coming off a big year last year,” Oles said.
“He really just makes things easy for the quarterback.”
Oles wasn’t the only one who felt that way, as coach Kevin Bullis spoke highly of his group of receivers, as well.
“Their level of learning, work ethic and expectations for themselves are extremely impressive," Bullis said. "Very impressive, and it must be exciting for those quarterbacks, too.”.
Among the leaders at the receiver position are Parish, fellow junior Ryan Wisniewski, and sophomore Derek Kumerow.
The whole position group has grown to be tight-knit, and often can be found spending time together on and off the field.
“We’re all close friends off the field. And at practice, if we see something that can be improved in a route, we will try to help out or give some suggestions to improve as a team, and push each other to be the best possible group of receivers,” Parish said.
Like the rest of his Warhawks teammates, Parish has high goals for the 2019 season.
“Our first goal is to win the conference championship again, but then hopefully win the national championship,” Parish said.
“In addition to that, we want to do everything right, both on and off the field.”
Parish is meticulous in his approach, his route-running and his determination.
Perhaps no one knows that better than another top Whitewater quarterback, Parish's roommate, Mount Horeb native Max Meylor.
“He’s a real tough player," Meylor said. "We’ve been working together for a while, and he works hard. He’s very smart, you can put him at the X or Z position, and he knows every route. One of the best things about him is he can catch every ball, and he is very fast.
“He’s a really special player.”
J.T. has put in a lot of effort to get where he is — whether it's practice time on the field, his studies off the field, or extra work during the offseason.
The goal is to turn the work ethic and leadership into success, this season and beyond.