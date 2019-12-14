UW-Whitewater advances to NCAA Division III title game with 35-32 win over St. John's

The Warhawks took over at the Johnnies’ 11 after senior linebacker Matt Anderson’s fumble recovery late in the first quarter. But the Warhawks only picked up 2 yards and settled for Gasienica’s 27-yard field goal, taking an 8-7 lead with 14:41 remaining in the second quarter.

St. John’s immediately answered when Trost took a pitch to the left and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Johnnies a 14-8 lead with 11:05 left in the second quarter.

The back-and-forth game continued when Wisniewski, a junior receiver from Sparta, took the direct snap from the Wildcat formation and scored on a 4-yard run — giving the Warhawks a 15-14 lead with 4:14 left before halftime.

But the Johnnies came right back. Erdmann fired a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ravi Alston with 1:47 left in the second quarter. Erdmann was 17-for-25 for 196 yards passing in the first half.

Meylor, who led the Warhawks with 44 yards rushing in the first half, used his running ability to move the Warhawks into scoring position on the next drive. That set up Meylor’s 6-yard touchdown to Kumerow that gave Whitewater a 22-21 lead with 21 seconds left before halftime.