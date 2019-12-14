UW-Whitewater advances to NCAA Division III title game with 35-32 win over St. John's

WHITEWATER — Led by the running and passing of junior quarterback Max Meylor, the UW-Whitewater football team advanced to the NCAA Division III national championship game with a 35-32 semifinal victory over St. John’s (Minnesota) on Saturday at Perkins Stadium.
Whitewater (13-1) will play North Central (Illinois) in the national championship Stagg Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas.
Junior Wojciech Gasienica kicked a 37-yard field goal, giving the seventh-ranked Warhawks a 35-32 lead over the No. 8 Johnnies (12-2) with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left.
On the drive, Whitewater senior running back Ronny Ponick gained 19 yards to the St. John’s 15-yard line. On third-and-8, Meylor, who played at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, kept the drive moving with a 17-yard completion to junior receiver Derek Kumerow to the Johnnies’ 34.
On St. John’s possession after the field goal, Whitewater senior linebacker Matt Anderson intercepted quarterback Jackson Erdmann’s pass at the Johnnies’ 42-yard line with 1:57 left.
Behind Meylor’s passing, Whitewater moved from midfield and into position for Wojciech Gasienica’s 22-yard field goal — taking a 25-24 lead with 1:03 left in the third quarter.
Then behind Meylor’s legs, the Warhawks opened a 32-24 lead. Meylor raced 38 yards for a touchdown with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter.
But Johnnies senior defensive back Brady Buckentine intercepted Meylor, setting up St. John’s at the Whitewater 15-yard line with 10:25 to play.
Senior running back Kai Barber scored on a 1-yard run, rallying the Johnnies within 32-30. Senior quarterback Jackson Erdmann then completed a 2-point conversion pass to sophomore receiver Ravi Alston, tying the game at 32.
Earlier, St. John’s gained a 24-22 lead with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. Colin Kummer’s 25-yard field goal capped a 16-play, 72-yard drive. On third-and-18, quarterback Jackson Erdmann completed a 30-yard pass to Blake Patrick to the Johnnies’ 42. On fourth-and-10, Erdmann’s 16-yard completion to T.J. Hodge put the ball on the Warhawks’ 8.
You have free articles remaining.
The Johnnies opened the scoring, covering 60 yards on their second possession. Running back Henry Trost, in the Wildcat formation, took a direct snap and ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 8:58 left in the first quarter.
Gasienica’s 31-yard field goal pulled Whitewater within 7-3 on the subsequent series. Meylor completed a 41-yard pass to Ryan Wisniewski on the drive, which moved the Warhawks to the Johnnies’ 19-yard line.
The Warhawks drew within 7-5 when sophomore Jaylon Edmonson blocked the Johnnies’ punt out of the end zone with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
The Warhawks took over at the Johnnies’ 11 after senior linebacker Matt Anderson’s fumble recovery late in the first quarter. But the Warhawks only picked up 2 yards and settled for Gasienica’s 27-yard field goal, taking an 8-7 lead with 14:41 remaining in the second quarter.
St. John’s immediately answered when Trost took a pitch to the left and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Johnnies a 14-8 lead with 11:05 left in the second quarter.
The back-and-forth game continued when Wisniewski, a junior receiver from Sparta, took the direct snap from the Wildcat formation and scored on a 4-yard run — giving the Warhawks a 15-14 lead with 4:14 left before halftime.
But the Johnnies came right back. Erdmann fired a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ravi Alston with 1:47 left in the second quarter. Erdmann was 17-for-25 for 196 yards passing in the first half.
Meylor, who led the Warhawks with 44 yards rushing in the first half, used his running ability to move the Warhawks into scoring position on the next drive. That set up Meylor’s 6-yard touchdown to Kumerow that gave Whitewater a 22-21 lead with 21 seconds left before halftime.
Whitewater, making its 12th appearance in the national semifinals, came off last week’s 26-7 road victory over defending champion and second-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor in which the Warhawks permitted 140 total yards, including minus-3 yards rushing. Whitewater fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor in last year’s semifinals.
St. John’s had advanced to Saturday’s game with last week’s 34-33 victory over No. 3 Wheaton (Illinois).
Whitewater most recently won the Division III national title in 2014, led then by coach Lance Leipold. Kevin Bullis is in his fifth year as the Warhawks’ coach.
North Central 45, Muhlenberg 14
Broc Rutter threw for five touchdowns — four to Andrew Kamienski — and the Cardinals (13-1) dismantled the Mules (13-1) in a Division III semifinal in Allentown, Pennsylvania.