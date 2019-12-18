Max Meylor, J.T. Parish lead UW-Whitewater's balanced offense into NCAA Division III title game

“The game is not too big for Max," Bullis said. "I think it goes back to him playing in state basketball tournaments and state football in high school. He just loves to play the game and looks forward to his opportunities.”

Meylor, who has completed 58.8% of his passes while playing in 11 games, comes off a strong performance in Whitewater’s 35-32 semifinal victory over St. John’s (Minnesota) last Saturday. He had a team-high 85 yards rushing and threw for one touchdown and ran for another score.

“It will start to sink in that we will be on the national stage, (on) ESPN,” said Meylor, who transferred to Whitewater after two seasons at Division II Lindenwood University in Missouri. “It will be really exciting.”

Whitewater will make its most recent appearance in the title game since winning the championship in 2014 — which was the Warhawks’ sixth championship in an eight-year span. Bullis has Stagg Bowl experience as a Warhawks’ assistant but makes his first trip in five years as the head coach. Whitewater reached the semifinals last year.

“It means a lot, especially after last year coming up a game short,” said J.T. Parish, a junior starting wide receiver from Cambridge. “It’s another step in the process of winning the whole thing. Our goal is not done. We are a step closer.”