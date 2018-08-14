The UW-Oshkosh football team will successfully defend its conference crown in 2018, according to a poll of WIAC personnel released Monday.
The Titans were picked to win the title based on a preseason survey conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The Titans won the 10th conference title in program history last season — its third in the past six seasons — and advanced to the semifinals of the Division III playoffs. They also are ranked second nationally in Street & Smith’s College Football preview and Lindy’s Sports Division III Top 25, while placing fourth in the D3football.com preseason poll.
UW-Oshkosh brings back eight starters on defense, six on offense and two kickers.
UW-Oshkosh (12-1 overall last year) is followed in the conference poll by UW-Whitewater (7-3), UW-Platteville (7-3), UW-La Crosse (8-2), UW-Stout (5-4), UW-River Falls (4-6), UW-Stevens Point (4-6) and UW-Eau Claire (1-8).