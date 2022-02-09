New UW-Platteville football coach Ryan Munz overwhelmed by support

Ryan Munz often jokes with his players that he was the greatest field-goal holder in UW-Platteville football history.

It’s a self-deprecating jab about his playing career that didn’t quite work out how the former Pioneers quarterback had hoped. But it’s also a lesson he passes on about embracing your role on a team and working hard to perfect it.

That’s what Munz has been doing at Platteville for the past 17 years as an assistant coach and the past 16 as the offensive coordinator. He’s helped the Pioneers set records as the team’s primary offensive play-caller and now he’ll try to push the program into the top tier of the WIAC as the coach.

Munz was announced as Platteville’s coach Monday, ending a 10-week search by UW-Platteville for its replacement of Mike Emendorfer, who retired after the 2021 season. Munz served as the interim coach since Emendorfer’s retirement in late November.

He said he approached the interim title with the mindset of proving he was the right choice for the job.

“My philosophy on this from Day 1 was if they give me the interim tag, they’ll have to take it from me,” Munz said. “(Being hired) shows you that hard work pays off. … You don’t always know if what you’re doing is acknowledged by people, but this just solidifies my belief systems and how I was raised.

“If you continue to do the right things, someone will reward you and good things happen to good people.”

Munz — a 37-year-old Highland native — takes over a Platteville program that has gone 15-15 overall and 9-12 in the WIAC over the past three seasons. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Munz earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Platteville and was named the program’s associate head coach under Emendorfer in 2016.

Munz said his phone and social media feeds have been flooded with well-wishes from former players and others who want to see him lead the program to success.

His to-do list is overflowing as he begins his new role with filling his coaching staff and continuing to build the Pioneers’ recruiting class being chief among those tasks. He’s hosting meet-and-greets in both Platteville and Naperville, Illinois — fertile recruiting ground for the program — over the next week to connect with alumni and fans, which also will be a chance for him to share his vision for the Pioneers.

“One of the things coach Emendorfer said from when I was a young kid, when it becomes your program, you do it your way,” Munz said. “You have to believe in what you’re doing. The fun part for me is I know the history, I know where we came from and I know where we’re going.

“My name is tied to everything in this program now. If I don’t believe something is going to help us on the road to success, it’s hard for me to buy into that. I’m not saying we’re scrapping everything, but you have to make some changes that set you up for success in the way you think success looks.”

Munz is the fourth coach hired at Platteville by athletic director Dr. Kristina Navarro. Navarro has been clear with her goals for the program. She posted on social media Monday a list that included winning a national championship, winning a WIAC championship, defeating perennial power UW-Whitewater and being a top five team in the nation. Platteville hasn’t defeated Whitewater since 2004.

Some coaches could see those goals being publicly expressed as pressure, but Munz views Navarro’s desire to win as an advantage for him and his program.

“I love that,” Munz said. “If your dreams don’t scare you, your dreams are too small. If we’re going to do this, then let’s do it right. Are you going to look like a fool at times? You bet. But I’ve looked back enough that I’m comfortable in my own skin to know that that’s part of the process.

“When you do achieve those goals, it’s going to be a magical experience.”

