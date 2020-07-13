NJCAA pushes most fall, winter sports back to spring semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A majority of National Junior College Athletic Association fall sports will have their seasons moved to the spring semester after a vote by the NJCAA Board of Regents Monday.

The decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns. It will alter the schedules of almost all varsity sports at Madison Area Technical College, an NJCAA Division III member.

MATC’s men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball programs will have games rescheduled to the spring semester, while its baseball and softball programs will miss out on exhibition series this fall. Winter sports will begin in January, and their championships will move from March to April.

MATC will issue a statement on the matter Tuesday, according to Jason Verhelst, the program’s associate athletic director.

"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker wrote in a statement.