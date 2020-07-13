NJCAA pushes most fall, winter sports back to spring semester

A majority of National Junior College Athletic Association fall sports will have their seasons moved to the spring semester after a vote by the NJCAA Board of Regents Monday.
The decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns. It will alter the schedules of almost all varsity sports at Madison Area Technical College, an NJCAA Division III member.
MATC’s men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball programs will have games rescheduled to the spring semester, while its baseball and softball programs will miss out on exhibition series this fall. Winter sports will begin in January, and their championships will move from March to April.
MATC will issue a statement on the matter Tuesday, according to Jason Verhelst, the program’s associate athletic director.
"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker wrote in a statement.
"Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful."
The board’s vote Monday came after the Friday’s recommendation from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council to push the start of all sports back due to the pandemic.
"We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs,” Parker wrote in a statement Friday. “The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes."
All MATC athletes and recreation facilities are closed until at least July 31. MATC President Dr. Jack E. Daniels III said in a video earlier this summer that class formats — whether they’ll be online, in-person, or a hybrid of the two — will be decided Wednesday.
