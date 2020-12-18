MATC cancels winter sports season

Madison Area Technical College has canceled its winter sports season, calling off the possibility of a return to play for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball programs.

The move was made after North Central Community College Conference — MATC is one of seven members — announced Thursday its 2021 basketball and volleyball schedules have been canceled. MATC and the other schools had been in a holding pattern up until the announcement.

"The indoor winter sports are considered high and medium risk sports due to COVID protocols," the conference said in a statement. "With the health, safety, and welfare of our student-athletes at the forefront of our decision making, we currently do not feel like we can safely compete in these sports within the conference."

Schools are allowed to schedule games outside the conference.