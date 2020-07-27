NACC postpones fall conference competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Student-athletes at Edgewood College will have a much different fall semester than they expected.

The Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference, which the Eagles and 11 other programs call home, announced Monday it was postponing all conference regular-season games and championships through Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student-athletes were notified of the decision Friday before it was made public.

The Eagles’ cross country, soccer, golf and women’s volleyball teams won’t have conference competition until the spring semester, and conference play for the basketball teams will be pushed back as well.

Proposed spring calendars will be shared in the coming weeks, according to the NACC’s news release, but teams will be allowed to practice and play non-conference games if their institution deems it safe. Edgewood said in its release that the athletic department is “working on creating those opportunities” for non-conference competition.

