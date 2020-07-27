NACC postpones fall conference competition

Student-athletes at Edgewood College will have a much different fall semester than they expected.
The Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference, which the Eagles and 11 other programs call home, announced Monday it was postponing all conference regular-season games and championships through Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student-athletes were notified of the decision Friday before it was made public.
The Eagles’ cross country, soccer, golf and women’s volleyball teams won’t have conference competition until the spring semester, and conference play for the basketball teams will be pushed back as well.
Proposed spring calendars will be shared in the coming weeks, according to the NACC’s news release, but teams will be allowed to practice and play non-conference games if their institution deems it safe. Edgewood said in its release that the athletic department is “working on creating those opportunities” for non-conference competition.
"It is unfortunate news about our conference schedules being moved to the second semester," Edgewood athletic director Al Brisack said. "However, we feel great about our Edgewood College return plans and are excited to get our student-athletes back. Our focus is to provide them the safest environment to continue their skill development, get back together with their teammates and return to their student-athlete routines."
The NACC made its move while other NCAA Division III conferences in Wisconsin are in a holding pattern with regards to fall sports.
The Midwest Conference, which includes Beloit, Lawrence and Ripon, nixed non-conference competition for the fall semester, while the WIAC hasn’t made its decision on the matter despite a number of non-conference football games being canceled. The CCIW, home of Carroll and Carthage, also announced Monday its decision to postpone conference competition this fall.
"While we recognize this is disappointing news to student-athletes anxious to get on the field, court, or course in the fall, we look forward to providing a meaningful experience for them in the spring," said Eric Fulcomer, NAAC Council of Chief Executive Officers president. "We thank our student-athletes and families for their understanding, as well as the shared commitment to meeting the challenges of COVID-19 with the same determined spirit they bring to their respective teams."
