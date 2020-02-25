Chaia Huff builds a women's basketball winner at Edgewood College

Alyssa’s experience and the culture Huff was putting in place with the Eagles was enough to bring Bria back to the game.

“I definitely did not love the game anymore,'' Bria said. "So coming back to it and playing at a college level, with the big commitment that it is, having a team that you know you’re looking forward to seeing is the biggest part of loving it again.”

Saturday’s 45-43 come-from-behind win over Wisconsin Lutheran was a good example of the culture of honesty Huff has created at Edgewood.

Short-handed with Bria Lemirande nursing injuries before the conference tournament, the Eagles had a disastrous first quarter offensively full of turnovers and missed shots. They trailed by 10 at halftime, and Huff laid into them about not playing scared against a perennial conference favorite. The offense didn’t catch fire, but it made enough shots to get a lead midway through the fourth quarter and Edgewood never let it go.

Alyssa Lemirande said she and her teammates appreciate Huff’s direct approach.

“She tells you straight up what she wants and what you need to do. It’s just great. You never question what she’s telling you, you just trust her. When she’s so honest with us, you can put your trust in her,” she said.