Chaia Huff builds a women's basketball winner at Edgewood College

Changing the culture surrounding a program is a challenge for any new college basketball coach.
Creating a culture at a place lacking one is something different.
That’s the task Chaia Huff had when she took over the Edgewood College women’s team three years ago. Huff had been part of successful programs throughout her playing and coaching career, and had guided turnarounds before, but the Eagles didn’t have such a tradition for her to build upon. In fact, there weren’t traditions of any kind for Huff to work with.
“This is an amazing school full of really good people, and that’s what I inherited. Good kids, and I love them … but they weren’t hoopers, really,” Huff said. “The program wasn’t where it needed to be. If you want to compete at (the NCAA Division III level) and in our conference you’ve got to have kids who are not just talented, but love to play and they’re invested and are going to sacrifice.
“My phrase to them is that, ‘You have to be here for it.’ That was the big thing, changing that perspective, and that takes time.”
After an 0-25 season to start her tenure in 2016-17, Huff has grown a winner, and Edgewood is having a record-setting season. After a comeback win Saturday to close the regular season, the Eagles (23-2) will take a 10-game winning streak into the postseason.
Edgewood holds the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament. The Eagles will host the highest remaining seed in the tournament in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at the Todd Wehr Edgedome.
The product Edgewood puts on the floor now is a far cry from that winless group three years ago, which lost its games by an average of 25.6 points. The Eagles play with pace and distribute their scoring load well, leading to all five players being engaged at all times.
Edgewood has been on a steady climb, winning 11 games in 2017-18 and 14 last season, its first over-.500 season since 2013-14. It has made a leap this season as some of Huff’s work has come to fruition.
Any turnaround in sports starts with acquiring or developing better talent, and Huff has done both for the Eagles.
Edgewood’s record-setting season has been spurred by former Middleton High School standouts Alyssa and Bria Lemirande. Alyssa leads the Eagles with 13.2 points per game and shoots 52.6% from the field, while Bria leads the team with 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Bria has shown her versatility by posting two triple-doubles this season, third-most in Division III.
The Lemirandes — a set of triplets with their sister, Carlee — guided Middleton to the WIAA state tournament in high school. Alyssa and Bria began their college careers at Lindenwood-Belleville, an NAIA school in Belleville, Illinois, but both transferred after their freshman years. Alyssa came to Edgewood while Bria spent a year at the University of Wisconsin, believing she was done with basketball.
Alyssa’s experience and the culture Huff was putting in place with the Eagles was enough to bring Bria back to the game.
“I definitely did not love the game anymore,'' Bria said. "So coming back to it and playing at a college level, with the big commitment that it is, having a team that you know you’re looking forward to seeing is the biggest part of loving it again.”
Saturday’s 45-43 come-from-behind win over Wisconsin Lutheran was a good example of the culture of honesty Huff has created at Edgewood.
Short-handed with Bria Lemirande nursing injuries before the conference tournament, the Eagles had a disastrous first quarter offensively full of turnovers and missed shots. They trailed by 10 at halftime, and Huff laid into them about not playing scared against a perennial conference favorite. The offense didn’t catch fire, but it made enough shots to get a lead midway through the fourth quarter and Edgewood never let it go.
Alyssa Lemirande said she and her teammates appreciate Huff’s direct approach.
“She tells you straight up what she wants and what you need to do. It’s just great. You never question what she’s telling you, you just trust her. When she’s so honest with us, you can put your trust in her,” she said.
What’s arguably most impressive about the Eagles’ season is that the foundation is built to sustain this level of success. Edgewood’s roster has no seniors, and Huff has shown her ability to recruit players who can play right away.
Mia Edwards — a freshman forward and the sister of former Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards — is averaging 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Eagles. She had 13 points and 17 rebounds (eight offensive) against Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday in her second start.
Huff also landed a commitment from Alyssa and Bria’s sister Josie, a senior who is averaging 6 points per game for Middleton (21-1).
“It’s a very close-knit, family environment, and you’re in a Big Ten town,” Huff said of how she recruits. “You have the opportunity to change this program and make history here, and we’ve done that every step of the way, and you have the opportunity to go to school in a Big Ten town. It’s the best of both worlds.”