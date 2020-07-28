COVID-19 testing guidelines biggest factor in WIAC football cancellation

If the WIAC was to hold its football season following the guidelines, each program would need to purchase and administer more than 1,000 tests, not counting additional tests to clear players who test positive at any point. The cost of doing so was too great and the feasibility of acquiring that many tests was too challenging, multiple WIAC coaches said.

The conference could have opted to establish its own protocol, but that could open programs and the conference to legal liability for not adhering to expert advice.

“I think most campuses are looking at it from a standpoint of, what’s right for our student-athletes, our staff? And also the liability,” said Mike Emendorfer, UW-Platteville’s coach and a member of the conference’s COVID-19 task force. “I agree with the decision that our chancellors made. I’m disappointed for our student-athletes, but I agree with the decision.”

Another issue facing WIAC coaches — and college football coaches at all levels — is a lack of a controlled environment for players away from their watch. Coaches can establish parameters at practice, in meetings and in the weight room, but they don’t apply when players are at their homes or in their communities