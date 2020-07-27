CCIW postpones fall sports: 'Intercollegiate athletics continues to pose a significant increased risk'

"This decision was not taken lightly," Carroll president Cindy Gnadinger wrote in a statement.

“We explored all options available to bring our fall student-athletes back in a safe manner this season. Unfortunately, postponing competitions was the best way to keep our student-athletes safe in what will be a unique fall semester."

The CCIW’s decision means last year’s D-III football champion, North Central, won’t play until the spring semester, if at all, after dismantling UW-Whitewater 41-14 in the championship game.

Unlike the NACC, which announced it would postpone conference play until next year, the CCIW’s statement did not indicate whether teams would be permitted to play non-conference games. CCIW teams will be allowed to practice in some form.

Five of the six D-III conferences with Wisconsin representatives have announced a scheduling model of only conference competition or postponing conference competition. The WIAC has not announced a decision yet, but has had a number of non-conference games across its sports canceled.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.