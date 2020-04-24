'Sound management' of finances has Wisconsin Badgers able to weather revenue drop, Barry Alvarez says

"Given the uncertainty of the situation we all find ourselves in, we didn't feel we should make a promise to them that we weren't sure we could keep," Alvarez said. "We felt it best to advise them to proceed with earning their degree, which is obviously something we place a great deal of emphasis on."

On the topic of when college sports will resume, Alvarez said the department will follow guidance from medical officials, campus administration and government officials.

Board member Ann Sheehy, a faculty member in UW's department of medicine, said that a Big Ten task force of which she is part has "started to talk a little bit about what it would look like to return to competition."

Contract authority shifted

The board voted unanimously to give the athletic department temporary authority to handle coaching contract extensions and bonuses for winter and spring sports this season.

Chairman Pete Miller said the board's personnel committee lacked data for evaluating the 14 coaches whose contracts would be up for extensions in upcoming months — six from winter sports and eight from spring sports. Some of them had incomplete seasons, and evaluation information from athletes hasn't been completed, Miller said.