Slow progress under Title IX dominated early years of women's sports at Wisconsin

Editor's note: June 23 is the 50th anniversary of historic Title IX legislation being passed. This is the first in a series of stories about its impact on the University of Wisconsin.

The $3,500 operating budget for the first-year University of Wisconsin women's track and field team had enough left over for two athletes to travel to the national championship in the spring of 1975.

The Badgers did quite a bit better than that, qualifying 12 athletes for the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women meet in Corvallis, Oregon. It was an important early step for the nascent program, but it quickly was met with the reality that women's sports teams often faced in that era.

If UW wanted to send more people to the championship, it needed to find money.

Badgers administrators went public with an appeal to raise $2,500 to help send at least seven athletes to Oregon. The Association of Faculty Women at UW-Madison sent a newsletter to its members asking for $1, $5 or $10 toward the effort.

The key message was typed in capital letters: "THESE WOMEN ARE WINNERS — BUT THEY HAVE TO GET TO OREGON IN ORDER TO WIN!"

Cindy Bremser was one of the UW runners who made it to the meet, and she became the first Badgers women's track All-American with a third-place finish.

It happened nearly three years after the Education Amendments Act of 1972 became law. The 50th anniversary of the signing of that legislation, whose Title IX made illegal any gender discrimination in education and, by association, college sports, is being commemorated this year.

But progress was slow, and at UW that meant women needed to make concessions if they wanted to be part of the athletic program in the years after Title IX was enacted. They'd share jerseys with members of other teams. They'd practice at odd hours and in less-desirable places than men's teams. Their road trips were in fleet cars with sometimes-balky heaters. They wouldn't enjoy the dedicated locker room space that men's athletes did.

And they had to fundraise. Sometimes it was through selling cookbooks. Sometimes through a barbecue cookoff or golf outing.

"We just wanted to get those student-athletes where they belonged and where they needed to be," said Paula Bonner, a longtime UW athletics administrator who later became president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

The signing of Title IX didn't flip a switch to equalize things at UW, but it provided a legal basis for proponents of women's sports to push for better conditions.

"If it hadn't been for Title IX, we might still be sharing uniforms and scratching the ice off the windows of the old fleet cars with our fingernails," Kit Saunders-Nordeen, UW's first women's sports athletic director, said in a 1995 oral history interview. She died in January 2021.

"I think that it took a little bit of a threat for schools to get serious enough to really fund the programs, to offer scholarships to women."

'We have waited too long'

Saunders-Nordeen pushed forward many of the efforts to advance women's sports at UW in the 1970s, but she wasn't the only one dedicated to the work and her involvement went back years before that.

She took over the recreational women's sports program at the school in 1967. It became a club sports endeavor in 1970, with former football coach Milt Bruhn in charge and Saunders-Nordeen leading the women's side.

But UW still was under the influence of the teachings of Blanche Trilling, the school's director of physical education for women from 1912 to 1946 who opposed athletic competition for women. That guidance continued for years.

Only $2,000 was allocated to run the entire women's sports portfolio for 1971-72, the school year before Title IX was signed. Basketball, tennis and swimming were among the club sports for women at the time.

UW-Madison Chancellor Edwin Young formed a committee to study the development of intercollegiate women's sports at the school weeks after President Richard Nixon signed the Education Amendments Act into law June 23, 1972. Athletic director Elroy Hirsch was the chair of the four-member group but reportedly convened only one meeting.

Enter Ruth Bleier. The UW neurophysiology professor became chair of the Association of Faculty Women committee on athletics and engaged in a series of letters with Hirsch that, over the course of a little more than a month in March and April 1973, challenged the status quo.

She wrote March 16 to highlight inequities for women athletes on campus and demand equal access and funding. "We do not want to hear again about inadequacy of facilities, space and time," she wrote. "If they are inadequate, we will share equally with men in the inadequacy. The burden is no longer ours to wait. We have waited too long. The moral and, now, legal burden is yours."

Hirsch replied a week later with a newspaper clipping reporting on an Athletic Board meeting detailing progress in opening facilities to women.

The tone of the letters turned more aggressive — and sometimes condescending — in the following weeks. Hirsch wrote April 3 to take exception to Bleier's quotes in that day's edition of The Daily Cardinal about facilities.

He particularly sniped about Bleier's claim that women's shower facilities could be constructed in the Shell for $1,000: "In reply to this, I ask that you come up with the necessary plans and bids in the amount of $1,000.00 for construction of a shower room facility in the ladies rest room of the Memorial Shell which will satisfy your needs. I am sure I can go among the fine people in this State and ask for donations totaling the $1,000.00 amount should your quoted bid for this requested facility come within that figure."

That letter was sent the same day that the Association of Faculty Women filed a complaint with HEW and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming inequalities in facilities, funding and coaching for women's sports.

Bleier responded April 17 with a letter that accused Hirsch of taking an "arrogantly insulting tone" and chided him for writing to her twice as "Mrs. Bleier" when staff directories listed her as a professor and a medical doctor. (Future letters from Hirsch in Bleier's papers at the UW archives refer to her as Ms. Bleier, Dr. Bleier or Professor Bleier.)

Committee gets to work

The AFW complaint didn't receive a formal response from the Office of Civil Rights for 15 months, but it forced almost immediate action at UW. Young quickly convened another committee on women's athletics, this one chaired by linguistics professor emeritus Murray Fowler. Its charge was to recommend changes to bring more equity for women in athletics and sports facilities.

The group met 18 times over the next year. On Dec. 4, 1973, it unanimously passed a proposal to house women's sports in the athletic department, sending the decision to Young for approval. Some of the provisions were hiring a woman to be in charge of women's intercollegiate athletics, adding more women to the Athletic Board and employing more women in sports information and athletic training.

Hirsch, a committee member, was away at Big Ten meetings for the vote but later questioned the proposal. "I fully agree that we have to develop a better women's intercollegiate sports program," he said in a Capital Times story, "but I hate to see our existing program torn down to put another into effect."

He also disputed the alternating scheduling of facilities: "How can I tell basketball coach John Powless his job depends on the money he brings in and then turn around and tell him he will have to share his facilities equally with the women?"

He eventually did. Saunders-Nordeen moved into athletic department offices in July 1974 as the first director of women's intercollegiate athletics. She had a group of 11 sports: basketball, track and field, swimming, tennis, golf, volleyball, badminton, fencing, rowing, field hockey and gymnastics. Cross country soon branched out as the 12th.

The first-year budget for it all: $118,000.

"Which sounded like $2 million to us after having to grovel for $18,000 the year before," Saunders-Nordeen said in a 1995 oral history interview.

Women's players and coaches were covered by accident insurance. There wasn't enough money for full-time athletic trainers, but student trainers were made available. Teams competed under the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women; the NCAA and Big Ten did not sanction women's sports until 1981.

Saunders-Nordeen brought Bonner on board as a graduate assistant in 1976 at a time that Bonner remembers feeling exhilarated for women's sports.

"The world is opening up," said Bonner, who later succeeded Saunders-Nordeen in the top women's position. "The opportunities are there. And you just felt like you were a pioneer, on the cutting edge, trying to make new things happen for women's sports."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.