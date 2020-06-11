Seth Gross stays with Badgers wrestling program as assistant coach

Seth Gross is staying on with the University of Wisconsin wrestling program, moving from athlete to assistant coach.
The Badgers announced Thursday that Gross will join the coaching staff for the 2020-21 season while also training for the Olympics.
"I am beyond grateful that I get to kick off my coaching career at such an amazing university," Gross said in a statement. "Coaching is something I have always been passionate about and I am looking forward to helping our guys reach their goals both on and off the wrestling mat."
Gross replaces Matt McDonough, whose contract was not renewed when it expired May 31.
An NCAA champion at 133 pounds in 2018 while wrestling for current Badgers head coach Chris Bono and associate head coach Jon Reader at South Dakota State, Gross missed all but one match in 2019 because of a back injury.
The NCAA gave him a sixth year of eligibility, and he transferred to UW to use it with Bono, who took over the Badgers program in the 2018 offseason.
He finished third at the Big Ten Championship and qualified for the national meet, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gross won the Bill Farrell Open freestyle competition at 57 kilograms in November to earn a spot at the U.S. Olympic trials. Those also were delayed after the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled for 2021.
"I am very excited to have Seth Gross on staff," Bono said. "He brings a wealth of wrestling knowledge and is well respected throughout the country. He is very familiar with Coach Reader and myself and loves Madison. He is the definition of hustle, effort, and attitude."
