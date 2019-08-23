Senior Dani Rhodes scored in the 64th minute and junior Jordyn Bloomer made six saves as the 16th-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team posted a 1-0 victory against host Central Florida in the teams’ regular-season opener Thursday in Orlando.
Rhodes capitalized on a rebound off a shot by junior Cammie Murtha. Bloomer stopped Mallory Olsson’s penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining.
“Anytime you can get a win on the road against a team like UCF, who does well in their conference and has played in the NCAA tournament, is a step in the right direction,” UW coach Paula Wilkins said. “I’m proud that we were able to find a way to win and that we were able to adjust our game plan on the fly thanks in part to our experienced players. Dani getting the goal tonight with Cammie setting it up was a great example of that.”