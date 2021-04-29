 Skip to main content
Search for Barry Alvarez's successor as Wisconsin athletic director advances to next phase
Camp Randall

Pedestrians walk outside Camp Randall Stadium in August 2020.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The deadline to apply to be the next University of Wisconsin athletic director has passed, but it might be a month or more until Chancellor Rebecca Blank and a selection committee decide on a successor to Barry Alvarez.

The nine-member committee already has met twice for closed sessions since Alvarez announced April 6 that he will retire at the end of June.

The window for applications that opened April 7 closed late Wednesday night. UW officials wouldn't provide information on how many people had applied and what the timeline is for determining and interviewing finalists.

Blank said last week that she hoped to appoint someone to the position by early June. "It would be good to have a little bit of overlap" with Alvarez's tenure winding down, she said in an April 22 newsmakers interview with WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club.

Members of the search committee either declined to detail how the process is working or did not respond to questions. Blank gave only a brief peek into the inner workings, saying she had listening sessions with students, coaches, athletic department leaders and members of a diversity and equity committee. She also asked for input from alumni boosters.

The work to replace Alvarez is happening less than a year after a search for a new UW System president collapsed amid criticism. University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen was named the only finalist but later withdrew. UW System officials faced backlash for not including faculty members in the search committee and for naming only one finalist.

Applicants for UW jobs can ask to have their information withheld from public records searches until they are considered a finalist.

Blank said the group she assembled to find a new athletic director is "highly representative of the stakeholders on athletics." It includes the last two chairs of the Athletic Board as well as coaches, boosters and current and former Badgers athletes.

"These are two very different searches, and I don't think we're going to run into the sort of problems that the presidential search did," Blank said.

Alvarez elevated former Badgers football player Chris McIntosh from associate athletic director to deputy AD in 2017, a move that has been viewed as preparing him to slide into the big chair. Other former Alvarez associates at UW are now athletic directors — Sean Frazier at Northern Illinois, Terry Gawlik at Idaho, David Harris at Northern Iowa and Jamie Pollard at Iowa State.

Blank said after Alvarez's retirement announcement that a lack of a previous connection to the school wouldn't be disqualifying but it was important that candidates know about UW's athletic and academic values.

