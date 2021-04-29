Search for Barry Alvarez's successor as Wisconsin athletic director advances to next phase

The deadline to apply to be the next University of Wisconsin athletic director has passed, but it might be a month or more until Chancellor Rebecca Blank and a selection committee decide on a successor to Barry Alvarez.

The nine-member committee already has met twice for closed sessions since Alvarez announced April 6 that he will retire at the end of June.

The window for applications that opened April 7 closed late Wednesday night. UW officials wouldn't provide information on how many people had applied and what the timeline is for determining and interviewing finalists.

Blank said last week that she hoped to appoint someone to the position by early June. "It would be good to have a little bit of overlap" with Alvarez's tenure winding down, she said in an April 22 newsmakers interview with WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club.